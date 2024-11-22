Nagarjuna says Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala will have ‘simple’ Telugu wedding: ‘They wanted it their way’

Actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be married on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna spoke to TOI about the kind of wedding they’ll have, revealing that Sobhita’s parents insisted on a traditional Telugu wedding. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala attend IFFI 2024 days ahead of their wedding; to-be in-laws Nagarjuna, Amala join too) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August this year.

Nagarjuna on Chaitanya, Sobhita’s wedding

Nagarjuna told the publication that the wedding would be held at the family-owned studio gardens, calling it a ‘warm, intimate’ celebration. The wedding will be a tight-knit affair, with the guest list comprising 300-400 family members, closest friends and colleagues.

He said, “Chaitanya didn’t want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do,” adding, “Sobhita’s parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It’s going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple.”

Given that the studio hosts at least ‘ten mock weddings’ every year during film shoots, Nagarjuna also joked that it was the ‘easiest choice’ as the lights and sets were already there. The actor remained tight-lipped about whether there would be a wedding reception, though.

Chaitanya, Sobhita’s love story

Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They married in a lavish two-day wedding in Goa in 2017 and separated in 2021. Both actors have since spoken about their split but have not revealed the reason for it. Chaitanya dated Sobhita for two years before getting engaged to her in August this year. Fans often spotted the couple on vacations, but they only made it official after their engagement.