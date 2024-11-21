Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts poem by Rudyard Kipling; Arjun Kapoor calls it ‘inspiration’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a poem by Rudyard Kipling on her Instagram, claiming the poem has been a ‘guiding light’ for her. Arjun Kapoor seemed to resonate with that, leaving a comment under her post about how he finds the poem 'inspiring’. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks unrecognisable in old ad, fans say 'no way that's her'. Watch) Samantha Ruth Prabhu called If by Rudyard Kipling her 'guiding light' and Arjun Kapoor agreed.

Samantha on If— by Rudyard Kipling

Samantha posted two pages of If— by Rudyard Kipling on her Instagram, writing, “This poem has always been a guiding light for me and I wanted to share it with you today.” A portion of the poem reads, “If you can keep your head when all about you, Are losing theirs and blaming it on you; If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too.”

Arjun commented that the poem has helped him through some hard days, writing, “I have a print of this on my wall…Really helped me when I needed inspiration.” Her friend, director Nandini Reddy wrote, “Thank you for sharing this @samantharuthprabhuoffl.” A fan commented, “whoa.. Just when I needed affirmation to gather myself, you appeared at the perfect moment.” Another commented, “Such an inspiring poem, and your choice to share it reflects so much grace and strength!”

If— is a poem Rudyard wrote in 1895 as a tribute to politician Leander Starr Jameson. It is written as paternal advice to the poet's son, John Kipling. Boxer Muhammad Ali was known to carry the poem in his wallet as a guiding principle, and the poem has also been displayed at the National Defence Academy in Pune and the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

Recent work

Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, directed by Raj and DK and starring Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in 2023. She is now filming for another web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Arjun last played Danger Lanka in Singham Again, released this year. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone also star in it.