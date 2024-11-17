Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks unrecognisable in old ad, fans say 'no way that's her'. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her acting debut in films in 2010. The actor has not only done films but also web series and advertisements. Recently, an old video of one of Samantha's advertisements emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan series stands at #1 worldwide on Prime Video) Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha's old ad

In the clip, Samantha is seen giving several expressions and smiling while posing for a beauty product. In the video a young Samantha is also seen dancing. The actor wore pink and yellow suits in the video.

Fans react to Samantha's old clip

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "The way I see no resemblance is crazy." "No way that's her," read a comment. "It's just her eyebrows and face fat, which we generally lose after 18 or 20. Women look more beautiful after 30 if the skin is taken care of," a person wrote.

"She almost did a complete face transplant," commented an Instagram user. "What seriously," said another fan. A person wrote, "She is unrecognisable." "She was the prettiest at that time and still now also," read a comment.

About Samantha's career

Samantha made her film debut with Telugu film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. She then featured in both Tamil and Telugu films such as Baana Kaathadi, Moscowin Kavery, Manam, Thanga Magan, Theri, Mahanati, Majili and Oh Baby.

Samantha's recent project

She was also part of Jaanu, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, and Kushi, among others. She hosted Bigg Boss Season 4 and Sam Jam. Samantha will also star in The Family Man: Season 2.

She was last seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, an action series, written by Sita R Menon. Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), it is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Citadel: Honey Bunny premiered on Prime Video on November 7.