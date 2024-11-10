Menu Explore
Varun Dhawan reveals he panicked, called for ‘pack up’ when Samantha Ruth Prabhu collapsed on Citadel: Honey Bunny set

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Nov 10, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confessed she begged Raj & DK to cast someone else opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny after her myositis diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier confessed that she fainted on the sets of Raj & DK's new spy thriller show Citadel: Honey Bunny. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, her co-star Varun Dhawan recalled his reaction to Samantha's alarming health issues on set. (Also Read – Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking for authenticity in her characters in films: ‘Staying away from flower-pot roles’)

Varun Dhawan panicked when Samantha Ruth Prabhu collapsed on Citadel: Honey Bunny set
What Varun said

“There were two instances when I was shooting with her and my heart literally sank. I was so worried because I remember one day when we were shooting, she just shut her eyes and said, 'It's just one of those days.' We kept shooting for about two hours and after a short while, an oxygen tank is coming and she is taking oxygen on the side," Varun recalled. He lauded Samantha for honouring her commitment since she could have very well taken the day off instead.

“The second one was when we were shooting in Serbia on a railway station and she had to run behind me. So I have run past the camera and she is still in the frame and she just collapsed. I caught her and I went to Raj and said, 'Pack up', and they were like, 'Calm down. You go and stand over there. Don't worry, she will be fine.' I just didn't know what to do,” Varun added. He called Samantha an “inspiration” and said his problems were nothing in front of hers.

Samantha on her health issues

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta India, Samantha revealed she asked Raj & DK to cast someone else in the show after her myositis diagnosis. “I begged them to move on because I really didn’t think I could do it. I was really sure I couldn’t. I sent other recommendations: ‘Look at this heroine; she is so amazing. She will kill it. I beg you, I can’t do this.’ I sent like four options to them. I was really not well,” she said. She eventually relented to Raj & DK's persistent demands.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the India chapter of Russo Brothers' 2023 espionage show, starring Priyanka Chopra. It's set in the 1990s and is streaming on Prime Video India.

