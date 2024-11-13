Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan series stands at #1 worldwide on Prime Video

Prime Video’s Indian edition of Citadel, Citadel: Honey Bunny, premiered on the OTT platform on November 6. The platform claimed that the series has now become the most-watched series on the platform worldwide in its launch weekend. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking for authenticity in her characters in films: ‘Staying away from flower-pot roles’) Citadel: Honey Bunny introduces two new character played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the Citadel universe.

Citadel: Honey Bunny at #1

“Proof that spies can break more than just codes—they break records!” wrote Prime Video on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, announcing that Citadel: Honey Bunny is the “#1 series on Prime Video worldwide.” Samantha reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing, “#1 worldwide.” Varun also reposted it, writing, “I can’t believe it!!! We are actually the no1 show in the world. This was always the dream but now it’s a reality.”

A screen grab of Varun Dhawan's Instagram stories.

Both actors’ friends also reshared the post, calling them ‘pan world stars’. Rahul Ravindran tagged Samantha, writing, “Hello Miss World #1.” Janhvi Kapoor was also all praise, writing, “What a riveting show! Taking the world by a storm. So happy all the hard works paid off with sooo much love.”

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set in the 1990s. It follows a stuntman called Bunny, played by Varun and a struggling actor called Honey, played by Samantha. The series shows how they two become entangled in the world of espionage, serving as a prequel to the first series. Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar also star in the series produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios.

This show is the third instalment in the Citadel universe. The first starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra was made in the US and introduced the world in 2023, a second season is now in the works. Its Italian spinoff Citadel: Diana premiered in October and focused on the antagonistic Manticore group.