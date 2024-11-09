Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking for authenticity in her characters in films: ‘Staying away from flower-pot roles’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels she has a responsibility as an actor and admits that she is trying to pick characters that give a “fair representation of women in society”. That’s the reason she is avoiding “flower-pot roles”. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu interview: ‘I had a particularly difficult relationship with my father’ Samantha was most recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha takes on the responsibility

During a session at Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business 2024 event in Mumbai on Friday, Samantha spoke about her responsibility as an actor.

“I think people are looking for authenticity, and they need to see that and every brand that I associate myself with has to represent who I truly am... When I speak about authenticity, it needs to translate into everything I do. I feel very responsible while picking roles, and I feel it needs to have a fair representation of women in society today. More often than not, there is a false representation of women in films, because mostly roles of women in these films are defined by the male actor or the male protagonist, and not really a woman's journey and her strengths and weaknesses. She's mostly defined by her relationships, not by her experiences. I have made a conscious decision to pick roles that fairly represent women, as well as the brands that I represent,” she said.

Explaining her view, Samantha added, "Citadel has me throwing and taking equal punches, saving the day as much as the hero is, and being given an absolutely level playing field in an action genre, which is hardly the case. We are looking forward and it is important. Having said that, the number of roles that I am offered and the number of projects that I am doing have become so far apart, simply because of this conscious decision of staying away from flower-pot roles."

On the work front

Samantha was most recently seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny, which expands the story of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s 2023 show Citadel and Matilda De Angelis’ 2024 show Citadel: Diana. The series follows Varun Dhawan and Samantha’s spy characters, Bunny and Honey, as they navigate their personal lives while coping with the challenges of being a spy. Directed by Raj and DK directorial, the series, released on Prime Video, also stars KK Menon, Sikandar Kher and Saqib Saleem.