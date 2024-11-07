Menu Explore
Citadel Honey Bunny Twitter reactions: Fans praise Varun Dhawan-Samantha Prabhu's chemistry in Raj & DK's spy-thriller

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 07, 2024 06:26 PM IST

Citadel Honey Bunny Twitter reactions: Varun Dhawan's chemistry with Samantha Prabhu was praised by fans in the spy series streaming on Amazon Prime.

Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's most awaited spy action series Citadel: Honey Bunny recently got overwhelming reactions from fans. The actors were lauded for their on-screen chemistry and performances in Raj & DK's espionage saga. (Also read: Citadel Honey Bunny review: Slick action, Varun Dhawan-Samantha chemistry not enough to lift Raj & DK's weakest show)

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performances in Citadel: Honey Bunny were praised by fans.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performances in Citadel: Honey Bunny were praised by fans.

Varun-Samantha's chemistry lauded by fans

A fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Raj & Dk's Another Banger!! Varun Dhawan is brilliant as Agent Bunny, he's given an outstanding performance and did fantastic in the action scenes and his chemistry with Samantha was absolute fire!!! Rating: 4/5 Hugely recommended! (blast emoji) #CitadelHoneyBunny #VarunDhawan #Samantha.” While reviewing the series on Twitter, a fan also tweeted, “Binge watched #CitadelHoneyBunny and I loved it so much..VD (Varun Dhawan) in action avatar is my favourite genre I swear to God for real…(crying and heart emojis)…@Varun_dvn you are too good as Bunny…(teary-eyed face and heart emoji)…can't wait for #babyjohn…(heart emoji)…A perfect action extravaganza treat. 4/5. Highly recommend (blast emoji).”

Another fan wrote, “Jaw-dropping performances by @Varun_dvn…(strength and fire emojis)…@Samanthaprabhu2…(blast emoji)…They both nailed it (worship emoji)…In simple words, #CitadelHoneyBunny is a perfect entertaining series, it has good action, visual effects, direction, acting. I Really Loved It!!”

Fans hail Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny

A fan also tweeted, “Binge watched all the epis of #CitadelHoneyBunny & i must say it was entertaining+ keeps u hooked throughout, @Varun_dvn…man you were incredible (Crying and fire emojis) the way u did those action scenes so effortlessly & naturally, I was awestruck, also you were fabulous in those emotional scenes as well.” A user wrote, “A treat to the eyes while watching this #CitadelHoneyBunny, from the excellent camera work to brilliant one-shot action sequences to engaging drama and the actors' performances. It ticks all the boxes, just like the style of @rajndk (five stars emojis) Hyped up for 2nd season #CitadelHoneyBunny.” 

Another user tweeted, “Binged all episodes last night, OMGG VDDDD you were so slick with those action sequences you are a natural!, (teary-eyed emoji) loved the little bond with Nadia and the chemistry with Sam, can’t wait for S2 what a cliffhanger (crying, blast and fire emojis) #CitadelHoneyBunny #CitadelHoneyBunnyReview #VarunDhawan…@Varun_dvn.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny also features KK Menon, Sikandar Kher and others in pivotal characters. The show is a spin-off prequel to Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel (2023).

Citadel: Honey Bunny is available for streaming on Amazon Prime

