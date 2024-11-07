Varun Dhawan has hilarious reaction to fan bringing up his ‘butt-naked’ scene in Citadel Honey Bunny

After Bhediya, Varun Dhawan got naked for a role again, this time for the Raj and DK web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. As the series began streaming on Prime Video on November 7, the internet reacted to seeing him ‘butt-naked’ in the show’s first episode. And Varun had a hilarious comeback. (Also Read: Citadel Honey Bunny review: Slick action, Varun Dhawan-Samantha chemistry not enough to lift Raj & DK's weakest show) Varun Dhawan plays a spy, the titular Bunny in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Varun Dhawan responds to fan

A fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that they watched three episodes of Citadel: Honey Bunny and felt bad for directors who always want to show him naked on-screen. They wrote, “#CitadelHoneyBunny: 3 episodes dekhe abhi tak and maza aaraha ha. #VarunDhawan looks solid nailing it and #Samantha is also killing it. Varun ke liye bura lagta ha bhai. Har director usko nanga dikhana chahta ha.”

Varun re-tweeted the post and hilariously responded, “Pura show mein mainly kapda Hi paane hain maine woh bhi dekhlo #CitadelHoneyBunny. (I’ve worn clothes for most of the show, please watch the rest of Citadel: Honey Bunny)” Fans were of course thrilled to see his response with one of them commenting, “Omw to watch you naked bye.” Another joked, “Demand hai dha - one ki.”

That’s not all, one X user seemed confused as to why Varun’s naked scene from Citadel: Honey Bunny kept popping on their timeline, “this naked butt scene of Varun Dhawan from citadel hunny bunny keeps popping up on my TL , idk why.” Another fan’s review read, “#CitadelHoneyBunny Ep 1 thoughts. Butt Naked Varun Dhawan V Good. Badass Samantha doing a steadycam run V V V V GOOD.”

Given that Varun’s character was naked for portions of his werewolf film Bhediya also, some thought, “Bhediya aur Citadel ke baad Varun Dhawan ko ab mujhe aur nanga nahi dekhna bhai (After Bhediya and Citadel I don’t want to see Varun Dhawan naked again).” But a fan thought otherwise, commenting, “VARUN KAM HI KAPDE PEHENO PLS NO COMPLAINTS (I have no complaints please wear less clothes).”

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the prequel to events shown in Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s 2023 show Citadel and Matilda De Angelis’ 2024 show Citadel: Diana. The series will follow Varun and Samantha’s spy characters, Bunny and Honey, as they navigate their personal lives even as their professional life makes it harder.