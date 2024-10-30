Thama: Vampire Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna join Stree, Bhediya horror comedy universe. Watch

The supernatural universe, which was started by Stree, just got bigger and bloodier. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have entered Maddock's horror-comedy universe with a ‘bloody love story’. After a lot of buzz, the production house has announced the new film, which is titled Thama. Also read: Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik confirms producing Ayushmann Khurrana's vampire film, Thamba The film is being directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar.

Thama officially announced

On Wednesday, the makers officially announced the project and the main leads through a motion poster. The first video of the film featured Ayushmann's name written in blood, with the screeching sounds of bats in the background.

Along with Ayushmann and Rashmika, Thama also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The Instagram announcement read, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025.”

In the film, Ayushmann is rumoured to be playing a vampire. The character was mentioned at the end of Stree 2. Some time back, Ayushmann had teased his fans about his look on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself and used a vampire filter, with red eyes and blood dripping from his mouth.

The film is being directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

About Thamba

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik is producing the first vampire-comedy from Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film is the new entrant in the universe after Stree, Stree 2, Munjya and the Bhediya franchise. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps. Thama is eyeing Diwali time next year for release.

Sometime back, Pinkvilla reported that Thama is expected to be set in two different time periods – the present north Indian city and the Vijayanagara Empire. Nawazuddin is expected to be seen as the antagonist, a violent character from the past who is looking to take revenge in the present time.

About the supernatural universe

From ghosts to wolves to mythical creatures, the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films has gained popularity in recent times. Amar's recent release Stree 2 was a sequel to his 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The film started the origin of MSU (Maddock Supernatural Universe), followed by Bhediya, led by Varun Dhawan, and Munjya.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and others in pivotal roles. Varun had an extended cameo as Bhediya in Stree 2. Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia made special appearances in the film. Stree 2 had a great run at the box office, and it seems to have instilled a new confidence in the production banner to expand the universe.