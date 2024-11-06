Menu Explore
Citadel Honey Bunny celeb reviews: Neha Dhupia, Nimrat Kaur call Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu show ‘delicious’

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 06, 2024 05:46 PM IST

Numerous celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Krithi Shetty, Sundeep Kishan, Nimrat Kaur and Neha Dhupia attended the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Raj and DK’s web series Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video on November 7. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the show is the third in the Citadel franchise, after the American and Italian editions. Numerous celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Krithi Shetty, Sundeep Kishan, Neha Dhupia, Nimrat Kaur and more attended the show’s preview in Mumbai. (Also Read: Interview: How Citadel Honey Bunny creators Raj Nidimoru, Sita Menon subverted Russo Brothers' spy show)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan looked confident at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan looked confident at the premiere of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Celebs review Citadel: Honey Bunny

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who was most recently seen in Chandu Champion and Amaran called the show a ‘gem’ writing on his Instagram stories, “Another gem from the house of my favourites @rajanddk. Also @samantharuthprabhuoffl @varundvn @shivankit_parihar (crackers emojis).”

Screengrab of Bhuvan Arora's Instagram stories.
Screengrab of Bhuvan Arora's Instagram stories.

Darshan Kumar of The Kashmir Files-fame thought the show was gripping. He wrote on his Instagram stories, “Just watched the first episode of #citadelhoneybunny! Absolutely hooked-it’s a gripping thriller packed with superb action. @rajanddk are on fire as always! @varundvn and @samantharuthprabhuoffl are rocking their roles.”

Maniesh Paul posted that he ‘can’t wait to watch all the episodes’ when they drop on Thursday. Neha Dhupia posted a picture with Samantha from the premiere, writing, “All I have seen is one episode of #honeybunny and all I can say is it’ll blow your socks off…every bit of it is spectacular. @samantharuthprabhuoffl @varundvn are power houses…@rajanddk you guys are the school of slick!”

Screengrab of Neha Dhupia's Instagram stories.
Screengrab of Neha Dhupia's Instagram stories.

Nimrat Kaur was all praise in her review, writing, “Congratulations team #citadelhoneybunny on this mad, brilliant ride…Loved every moment of it!! Edgy, cult, gritty and delicious!!” Director Shashank Khaitan wants to ‘binge watch’ the series after watching the first episode, calling Samantha ‘lovely’ in her role. Filmmaker Suparn Verma wrote that Raj and DK ‘blew it out of the park’ while Samantha and Varun ‘kicked butt’.

Screengrab of Nimrat Kaur's Instagram stories.
Screengrab of Nimrat Kaur's Instagram stories.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the prequel to events shown in Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s 2023 show Citadel and Matilda De Angelis’ 2024 show Citadel: Diana. The series will follow Varun and Samantha’s Bunny and Honey as they navigate their personal lives even as their professional lives as spies make it harder.

Talking to ANI after the premiere, Varun said, “Samantha and I have worked very hard. The action is genuinely one step ahead from what you guys have seen so far. Hopefully, you will find this on global standards. For the first time, Russo Brothers are making a show in India. Raj and DK have made it. I think it's action like you've never seen it before. You will see never-seen-before avatars of me and Samantha.”

