Maniesh Paul: Birthday letters from my kids are the most special and precious gift

For actor-host Maniesh Paul, birthdays have always been special, but it’s not the grand celebration or surprise gifts that he looks forward to the most. “My mom writes a letter to me every year on my birthday, and that has been the most precious gift. And now my kids — Saisha (12) and Yuvann (7) — do it, too. I feel so special reading what they write... like I am the best father. They write about such cute and innocent things that it makes my day reading them,” says the actor, who turns 42 on August 3. Maniesh Paul celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 3.

While his kids have learned this from their grandmother, Maniesh credits his wife Sanyukta for carrying forward the ritual. “She makes the effort and pushes our children to write something nice every year. Gifts toh koi bhi de sakta hai, but aise personalised letters sab nahi dete,” he gushes.

Sharing how much he cherishes handwritten notes, and how his loved ones always make sure to surprise him with many of those, Maniesh he recounts, “Sanyukta once prepared a book for me, which had letters from all my friends. I have collection of around 200 letters. She reached out to my school friends... most of whom I’m not even in touch with... and they all wrote something for me. Not just that, she got me letters from my teachers and principal as well.”

When it comes to birthday celebrations, Maniesh admits the childlike excitement isn’t there, instead he has become much calmer now. “But, my family, especially my kids, are always very excited [on my birthday]. Every year, they do something special, and I sense something this year, too. I don’t know what’s been planned, but I’ve been told not to go to certain rooms, or if any parcel comes, I should not open it,” he quips.

Making his 42nd birthday extra special is the appreciation he has been receiving for his performance in his recent project, Rafuchakkar. As he makes an aggressive move towards acting [from hosting and anchoring], Maniesh asserts that there are no goals as such that he has set for himself.

“I go with the flow and keep polishing my craft on the way. You never know when and who might give you the next opportunity. We, as actors, don’t set goals but the directors and producers do it for us. They give us the chances,” he states.

Asked if anything that he wishes to achieve on the personal front, and the actor is quick to share that he has decided to be a better listener this year. “I do not like when my phone rings and I have to stop the conversation with someone to check it. I am trying to live life in reality. Also, my effort is to prioritise my personal life because for a long time my work took the front seat and I could not focus on my family,” he ends.

