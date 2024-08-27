When Neha Dhupia said she did not date Angad Bedi for a ‘single day’ and narrated her ‘messy’ wedding story

Neha Dhupia turns a year older on August 27. The actor and former Miss India married Angad Bedi in 2018 and they now share two children together. But when they got married in a gurudwara in a hush-hush wedding, many were surprised by the sudden move. Here's looking back at when Neha opened up about her ‘messy’ wedding in an interview with Film Companion. (Also Read: Neha Dhupia on being fired from a show after telling makers she's pregnant: 'They said we don’t want to work with you') Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at their mehendi ceremony.

‘He always had a piece of my heart’

Neha told the publication that she and Angad ‘never dated’ before they got married. She also shared that their wedding was quite sudden, with their parents booking a gurudwara for the Anand Karaj ceremony. She said, “We didn’t date for a single day of our lives. I swear! I am saying this on record: we did not date for a single day of our lives. We’ve been friends, and we’ve seen each other through different relationships. He’s all heart, and then, right before I left Roadies, I was like, he’s not bad, he’s amazing. I love him. He always had a piece of my heart, but not like that.”

Neha also shared that as soon as the ‘switch’ happened, their parents met in New Delhi and the next thing she knew, a wedding date was set. She revealed that she called up designer Anita Dongre for a last-minute outfit and rented the iconic pink lehenga she wore on the special day. She called it all a ‘mess,’ stating that she was a ‘mess’ too.

‘Karan Johar told me something beautiful’

In the same interview, she revealed that her close friend - Soha Ali Khan - only found out about her wedding because her father-in-law, former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, told Soha's mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

“I love and adore Soha, Angad and I are close to her and Kunal (Khemu). We had 24 hours to invite people, and we didn’t tell anyone. When she called me, I was in tears because my lehenga hadn’t come yet. I was late for my own mehendi and wedding because I was stuck on legal calls, and I couldn’t tell them I was getting married. I didn’t expect the wedding to happen so soon, I had a long chat with Karan (Johar). He said something beautiful, he asked me to look at it like the second half of a movie, that the best is yet to come,” told Neha.

Neha gave birth to their first baby, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November 2018 and their second child, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in 2021. Neha was last seen in Bad Newz, while Angad was last spotted in Hi Nanna.