Soha Ali Khan shares Raksha Bandhan pics of Inaaya tying Rakhis to Taimur, Jeh and house staff. See photos

Bollywood is known for celebrating all Indian festivals with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. Recently, Saif Ali Khan reunited with his sister Soha Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan. Soha shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, featuring Saif and his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the photos, her daughter Inaaya can be seen trying Rakhi to her cousins Taimur and Jeh as well. (Also read: Jeh can't stop grinning as Sara Ali Khan ties him rakhi: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Raksha Bandhan) Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya tied rakhi to Taimur, Jeh and house staff.

Inaaya celebrates Rakshabandhan with brothers

In the first picture, Soha posed with Saif as he smiled while showing his rakhi to the camera. In another group photo, Soha, Saif, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Jeh can be seen smiling. Apart from tying rakhi to Taimur and Jeh, Inaaya also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the house staff.

The family's pets were also part of one of the pictures as they looked at the kids celebrating the brother-sister bond. In the last photo Inaaya tied rakhi to one of the pets as well. Soha captioned her post as, “To those who love and protect us (heart emoji) #happyrakshabandhan.”

Fans praise Soha for good parenting

A fan commented, “It reflects how you are upbringing your daughter and I must say it’s wonderful gesture..(heart emoji).” Another fan wrote,"Inni is such a pure soul. Protect her always. (blessings, heart emojis)."

An IG user commented, “So beautiful to see so much love between them all.” Another user wrote, “The dogos in photo (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also wrote, “So beautiful to see so much love between them all (three hearts emoji).” A user also commented, “The last picture is so so precious! (heart-shaped-eye emoji).”

Soha Ali Khan's family

Inaaya is the daughter of Soha and Kunal Kemmu. Taimur and Jeh are Saif and Kareena's sons. Sara and Ibrahim are the children of Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. The family often has get-togethers on birthdays as well as festive occasions.

Soha will be next seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2.