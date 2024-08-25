When Karan Johar said being a single parent to Yash, Roohi has 'challenges': Doesn’t mean woman and man have different…

Karan slammed trolls

Karan told Arbaaz, “Firstly, they don’t know anything about the process. They haven’t understood the process of surrogacy and how you have an egg donor, and if your children look a certain way, that could be the result of the egg donor, that is not necessarily out of the country. Sometimes there is an internal genetic pool that causes... I don’t want to get into those details but I feel like these people have a lot of time to sit and stare and zoom into my children’s ears, nose, hair, and sit and comment on them. I mean, it’s okay. When one of them says, 'How will you give the love of mother and father'. I mean, it's the new age of life."

Karan talked about single parent and challenges

Karan added, "How do they know I don’t have a mother and a father in me, that I can get my child the love of both parents? Yes, conventionally and traditionally, children are raised by a mother and a father, and I get that. I am a single parent, and it comes with its own set of challenges. But that doesn’t mean that a woman and a man have different roles to play. Like I think that’s very stupid. Cause that’s an old world thinking. And I feel like enough love to give my child. And also, I have a mother at home who they call mumma."

Karan's twins

Karan said that he is co-parenting his children with his mother and there is no ‘better relationship or a situation than that.’. In February 2017, Karan welcomed son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.