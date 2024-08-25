Karan Johar responds as Instagram user asks who is his daughter Roohi's mom: ‘I had to answer your pertinent query…’

Actor Karan Johar shared a video featuring his daughter Roohi Johar as she held her phone and asked digital assistant Siri to sing. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karan posted the clip, to which many celebrities and fans reacted. What caught Karan's attention was an Instagram user asking who Roohi's mother is. (Also Read | Karan Johar says his life has changed forever as kids Yash and Roohi turn 7, Kareena Kapoor sends love) Karan Johar shared a post on Instagram and reacted to a person's comment.

Roohi wins hearts in new video

In the clip, Roohi Johar asked Siri, "Sing. I don't like it. You sing a proper song in a rhythm. Be a professional. C'mon." Reacting to the video, Shweta Bachchan said, "Miko!!! Was the precursor. @bindraamritpal" Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Saba Ali Khan and Ali Afzal posted red heart and laughing emojis.

Karan reacts to person asking about Roohi's mother

A person commented, "Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused." Karan responded, “@fardinatasha I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query.”

A fan said, "KJo you are best father. There is so much love." A comment read, "Siri in rhythm please don't you hear her our beautifu Roohi. Hahaha!!! Be a professional Siri." "So very adorable!!! She’s doing exactly what my daughter dose," commented another person.

About Karan's twin kids

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo. Earlier this month, Karan on Raksha Bandhan dropped an adorable video of his Yash and Roohi.

Karan, Yash and Roohi's Rakhee celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of his Rakhi celebration along with a message. The video showed Roohi tying rakhi to Yash. Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar sat and watch the cute moments.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Rakhee love !!!! It's always a process to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love accurately on point! The mothership contributed and the son was in a tearing hurry to go nowhere! The daughter was dutifully doing her best and I was trying to be the master of ceremonies with not much success!!! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all !!! Take care of each other and spread the joy.."