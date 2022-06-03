I am a bankable actor now: Darshan Kumar

Actor Darshan Kumar is busy enjoying his acting stint to the fullest.

“OTT has surely changed the game for me and I am at the centre of things. What I once wished as an actor while joining the industry I’m getting to live that dream. With good work and central characters being offered, I am actually on top of the world,” says the Family Man and NH10 actor on his visit to Lucknow.

The actor adds, “After my last release The Kashmir Files that entered the ₹300 crore club, makers who always wanted to work with me are the happiest lot as they can now bank on me and find producers as well. So work is happening at full speed and I am reaping fruits of my hard work.”

Kumar calls himself a method actor who believes in prepping for whatever part comes his way, he adds. “I need to work and rework on my characters before I face the camera. If there is a lot to research required then I invest more time. Like, for my character of Onler in Mary Kom I researched a lot to understand the mind of a footballer and playing a cop who disguises as a drug addict this again was a two-way sword for me. With such characters as an actor, I need to get into the right momentum before I start the shoot. One cannot cater just anything to the audience today as they are smart bunch of people out there.”

Kumar has a number of projects in the pipeline. “Many of my projects will release this year. After Aashram 3 my next film will go on floors followed by more work for which I am sorting my dates. People will get to see me all over the place now (laughs). I am also prepping up for a play with my guru Naseer (Naseeruddin Shah) sir.”