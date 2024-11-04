Citadel Honey Bunny Mumbai premiere: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan bring yin-yang energy to ‘blue carpet’

Amazon Prime Video hosted a special screening for Citadel Honey Bunny in Mumbai on Monday evening. In attendance were Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan and creators Raj and DK. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were all dressed up for the premiere of their series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Who turned up?

Samantha turned up for the premieree in a shimmery, shiny silver dress and high block heels. Her bright red hair perfectly complemented the rather demure outfit. Varun was the perfect anti-thesis to her in a sharp black suit with straight pants and a baggy jacket. Both of them posed for the paparazzi before making their way inside for the screening.

Raj and DK, who have directed the series, also arrived in dark ensembles. Also attending the premiere were Aditya Roy Kapur, his brother Sidharth Roy Kapur, Adarsh Gourav, Neha Dhupia, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Darshan Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Anushka Sen, Kritika Kamra, Maniesh Paul, Sufyan Nadiadwala, Mahira Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra, Saiee Manjrekar, Shahid Kapoor, Bhuvan Arora.

Shahid and Arjun Kapoor shared a warm hug at the premiere and chatted at the blue carpet. Shahid was the lead in Raj and DK's other Amazon Prime Video series, Farzi.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise.

The 2:23-minute long trailer had offers a glimpse into Samantha's character, Honey, a former struggling actress who is recruited by Varun's character, Bunny, to become a spy. The plot takes a thrilling turn when, years later, the two are reunited to protect their daughter, Nadia (played by Priyanka Chopra in Citadel), from the dangerous enemies of their past.

Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and emotional drama, the trailer shows the chemistry between Varun and Samantha as they navigate a world of espionage, betrayal, and danger.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. The mothership series starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video on November 7.