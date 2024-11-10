Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt react to Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s sultry vacation pics from Maldives

Kareena shares her no make-up selfies

Kareena posted a string of selfies as she wore different colourful outfits during her vacation. The actor was seen sitting on the beach, enjoying a boat trip and clicking herself inside their resort. She flaunted her no-makeup face. In a photo, Saif was seen sitting on the edge of a boat wearing saffron shorts.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena captioned the post, "Saturday selfies with one thrown in of the husband (heart emojis)." The post has been liked by Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Masaba Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday, among others. Reacting to the post, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Missed you in Delz."

Fans impressed by Kareena's pics

A fan said, "You are an inspiration to everyone." A comment read, "Most confident & raw beauty of Bollywood @kareenakapoorkhan." A person wrote, "I admire her for showing off her no-makeup face!" An Instagram user commented, "These selfies are synonyms of grace and confidence." "Naturality at its peak," a social media user said.

A comment read, “Wow, you are just amazing.” Another fan wrote, “We have Kareena, who has the best make-up and hair stylists at her fingertips but continues to post photos of her natural self. There’s nothing more beautiful than that.” Another Instagram user said, “Real. Raw. Ravishing.”

About Kareena and Saif

Kareena, Saif, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, celebrated Diwali in the Maldives. Sharing pictures with Saif on Instagram, she wrote, "Diwali sunsets with my Love #2024."

Kareena was recently seen in Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Jackie Shroff, among others. Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.