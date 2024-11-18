Muhammad Ali's family slams Jake Paul as ‘embarrassment’ after Mike Tyson showdown: ‘Daddy would’ve been mortified'

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's daughter and grandson have broken their silences following the recent ring battle between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Muhammad Ali, who is considered as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, was a huge supporter of Tyson, and according to his daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh, her father would have detested seeing the competition and the result.(@jakepaul/Instagram)

Over 100 million people globally logged in to Netflix for Friday's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The 27-year-old Paul won the bout against a man who was 31 years senior to him.

Now, the family of boxing's greatest champion is among the many viewers who are now criticizing Paul for the bout.

At AT&T Stadium, fans from all around the world watched in hopes of witnessing Tyson turn back the clock.

Muhammad Ali, who is considered as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, was a huge supporter of Tyson, and according to his daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh, her father would have detested seeing the competition and the result.

‘Daddy would have been mortified’, says Muhammad Ali's daughter

Speaking to Fox News, Rasheda said, “Boxers didn't make money, like you know, Tyson's making. And daddy would have been excited he made that kind of money.”

“Daddy would have been mortified,” she continued.

Recalling the time of her father, she stated that boxers “didn't really make that much” at that time.

“They were fighting for their lives, and I think as my dad started to make boxing more entertaining, that's when people came on board and how boxers started to, after my dad, make a lot of money,” she said.

Over the course of his remarkable career, Ali, who briefly resided in Cherry Hill in the early 1970s, earned over $57 million.

In contrast, the gate sale from the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout brought in over $17 million. According to reports, Jake Paul took home over $40 million, while Mike Tyson took home nearly $20 million.

Muhammad Ali's grandson calls Jake Paul ‘embarrassment’

Taking to X, Nico Ali Walsh, a budding boxer and the grandson of Muhammad Ali, attacked Paul.

Ali's grandson also denounced the fight, saying his grandpa would have been equally critical.

“Jake Paul is an embarrassment to this sport,” Nico Ali Walsh wrote on X. “If my grandfather was still around, he’d call him out. Absolutely no shame…Love you Mike.”