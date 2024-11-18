Sneak Peak into Jake Paul's star-studded victory bash at $9mn mansion post fight with Mike Tyson

Following Jake Paul’s epic victory in the boxing ring against Mike Tyson, the winning boxer along with his betting company, Betr and Passes threw a massive bash to celebrate the victory. The star-studded back was held on Saturday, at a $9 million mansion where the guests checked in and received their wristbands. The party at the lavish home welcomed guests with a canned alcoholic beverages bar and open space in the foyer for everyone, as reported by Page Six. Following his win against Mike Tyson, Jake Paul hosted a grand celebration at a luxurious mansion.(@jakepaul/Instagram)

Inside Jake Paul’s unanimous victory celebrations

The party set the tone for the night with hip-hop and EDM hits played by DJ E-V, outside, including crowd favourites from Drake, Kanye West, Sexxy Red, BossMan Dlow and more along with huge robot swaying to the beats. An open bar was set up right above the pool for the guests which served El Tequileno Platinum Tequila, Fix Alkaline Vodka, Eight Beer and BeatBox all night.

What is a celebration without a scrumptious food menu? The food at the party included El Tequileno Platinum Tequila, Fix Alkaline Vodka, Eight Beer and BeatBox. These delicacies were served by Dog Haus which recently announced a partnership with Paul.

The star of the night, Paul, arrived at his victory bash with his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, his elder brother, Logan Paul and his pawed buddy, Thor.

Paul who was wearing colourful shorts and a blue-and-white shirt, walked over to artist Rob Prior. The latter was drawing detailed portraits of the owner of Most Valuable Promotions and boxer Tyson. After that, the 27-year-old went back inside his expensive house, where the media outlet recorded an exclusive video of a fan giving him a book called "Greatest of All Time: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali," published by Taschen.

Before the party went out, the DJ shifted the gears of the night as he played R&B classic bangers from artists like Brandy and Tevin Campbell.

A star-studded night

The celebrities in attendance included names like former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant, Amber Rose, “Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and former NBA star Al Harrington. Other notable names included Haliey Welch who recently launched a popular podcast called "Talk Tuah" with Jake's Betr company. The podcast also features Shaquille O'Neal's son, Myles O'Neal, rapper 1900 Rugrat, and Betr’s boxer Derek Sullivan.

The party was a result of Paul’s victory over Tyson in a much-anticipated AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson’s age turned out to be a sore point for him during the match as he landed only a few blows at his opponent during their eight-round fight. The match drew in more than 65 million households.