Elon Musk's ‘Omega’ necklace at UFC event sparks debate online, what does it mean?

Elon Musk appeared alongside Donald Trump at the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden in New York. In images that surfaced, netizens noticed that Musk was donning a necklace with a symbol of the Greek letter Omega with an eye in it. The symbolism that was associated with the letter has now sparked chatter online. Elon Musk's ‘Omega’ necklace at UFC event sparks debate online (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)

The Omega sign, found in the US dollar bill, stands for endings, as opposed to Alpha, which stands for beginnings. Owing to what the symbol means, conspiracy theories began floating online, with several posts claiming the necklaces symbolises “the end.”

‘They aren't even trying to hide who they are’

“Is Omega symbolizing the end? Elon Musk's necklace holds clues! The eye is surrounded by the end... What are your thoughts?” one X user wrote.

Another wrote, “More Musk Insanity, as 2024 continues to become more and more insane lately. The craziest picture from the UFC fight last night, was the Omega symbol and necklace that Elon Musk was proudly wearing, with the all seeing eye in the middle. Not sure if y’all saw it or not. Crazy times. They aren't even trying to hide who they are, or what they stand for.”

Many commented on the above post, with one user saying, “For real though! Satan’s deception in the USA PROBABLY, equally compares to the overwhelming vote results for Trump.” “Isn't it better they're in plain sight? Satan is gradually coming out of his closet. Evil does not hide anymore! If Americans can openly call for legalizing gay marriage, abortion, weed, porn, gender change, what's to hide about a T-shirt with an eye symbol?” another said.

Trump has picked Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. The president-elect said in a statement that Musk and Ramaswamy will work from outside the government to offer the White House “advice and guidance,” and will partner with the Office of Management and Budget to “drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.”