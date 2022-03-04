Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls how Nandini Reddy once helped her through a low phase: 'You came every day'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media on Friday to wish friend and director Nandini Reddy on her birthday. Samantha also penned a long, heartfelt note for Nandini in which she described how the director helped her during a low phase years ago and enabled the actor to get her confidence back. Nandini Reddy has directed Samantha in two films- Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). (Also read: Samantha on 12 years in film industry: 'Hope my love for cinema never ends')

Sharing a carousel post of candid pictures of the two of them on her Instagram feed, Samantha wished Nandini on her birthday. "Happy birthday my dearest friend, @nandureddyy! Your innate goodness is your greatness. You inspire me," she wrote.

The actor then recounted an incident from years ago when Nandini helped her. She wrote, "I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self confidence was at an all time low. I was reluctant to go back to work. You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day. And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you’ve been my ride or die!"

The actor added some more words of praise for the screenwriter-director, saying that she was an inspiration for her. "You inspire me to be a better friend everyday. Thank you for believing in me and for always keeping it (100% emoji)! Here’s wishing you nothing but the very best in the coming year," she concluded.

Nandini is currently directing Anni Manchi Sakunamule, which stars Santosh Shoban. Samantha, on the other hand, was recently seen in a special dance number in last year's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. She will be next seen in Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadha and Telugu titles Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. All three are expected to release this year.

