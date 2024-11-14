Sobhita Dhulipala ditches stylist, curates her wedding wardrobe by handpicking outfits from local shops

Sobhita Dhulipala is preparing for one of the most special days of her life, her wedding to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita is a true fashionista who consistently sets style goals. Just like her elegant engagement look in a blush Uppada silk saree, her wedding attire is sure to be equally stunning. In a unique twist, the actor plans to handle everything herself without the help of a stylist, which is common among Bollywood celebrities. This personal touch is also her way of staying true to her Telugu roots and culture. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles as showstopper in gorgeous wine-toned lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week, brides-to-be take notes ) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will get married in Hyderabad soon.(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala to personally design her wedding attire

According to a source, Sobhita is taking a hands-on approach to choosing her wedding outfit. "Sobhita Dhulipala has chosen her wedding trousseau on her own, without a stylist's help," the source shared. "She has been shopping with her mother at local shops in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana and Tamil Nadu, known for their authentic and traditional fabrics. She's all about giving a personal touch to the big day and has been working closely with designers to ensure her outfits reflect her vision," the source concluded.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional ceremony a few months back, and the couple shared moments from the special occasion on their Instagram. Now, they are preparing to wed in a private ceremony with their close family and friends. Sobhita has been offering glimpses of various traditional pre-wedding celebrations held at her home on her social media.

Sobhita's saree look for pre-wedding ceremony

Sobhita dazzled in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree for the 'Pasupu Danchatam' ceremony, a cherished Telugu ritual that marks the start of the wedding festivities. The saree, which radiated simplicity and elegance, was a meaningful gift from her mother-in-law, Lakshmi Daggubati (Naga Chaitanya's mother). The traditional silk drape perfectly captured the essence of the ceremony, adding a special touch to the pre-wedding celebrations.