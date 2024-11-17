Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's elegant wedding invite goes viral. Here's what couple gifted guests in goodie basket

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, whose pre-wedding festivities began last month, are all set to marry in December. Several pictures of their wedding invites have emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Know all about their wedding venue, connection to groom's family legacy) Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will get married in Hyderabad soon.

Sobhita, Chaitanya's wedding invite emerges

The wedding card featured traditional elements from the southern part of India. A temple, lamps, cow, and bells were seen on the card. Their family details also featured alongside the names of the groom and bride-to-be. The date of the wedding is December 4, 2024. It will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Sobhita, Chaitanya give guests a goodie basket

Along with the card, a basket was also given to the guests, which consisted of many articles, including food packets, clothes, flowers and a scroll. An official announcement regarding Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding venue is yet to be made.

About couple's pre-wedding festivities

Last month, Sobhita took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony. "Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam And so it begins," she captioned the post. For the ceremony, Sobhita wore a vibrant saree with a gold and green border. In the images, she was surrounded by the women of her household.

It is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony that marks the beginning of wedding festivities. Pasupu means turmeric, and danchadam signifies crushing. The phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together." In the images, Sobhita crushed turmeric and sought the blessings of elders.

About Chaitanya, Sobhita

In August, Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Nagarjuna announced this news by sharing pictures of his son Chaitanya and Sobhita from their engagement ceremony on his X handle.

Along with the post, he wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love Sobhitad chayakkineni."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.