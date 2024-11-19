Nagarjuna talks about Nayanthara's ‘turbulent’ relationship in the past: ‘We would dread her phone ringing’

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was released on Netflix on November 18. Among the numerous celebrities in the documentary, Nagarjuna spoke about shooting for the Telugu film Boss with the actor in 2006. He also talked about how she was in a ‘turbulent’ relationship then. (Also Read: RJ Balaji talks about Nayanthara-Dhanush spat over Netflix documentary: ‘Audience is entertained’) Nagarjuna spoke about Nayanthara's past relationships on her Netflix documentary.

‘This girl’s mood would just come down’

Nagarjuna recollected his first impressions of Nayanthara as someone with an ‘aura of royalty’ around her. He said, “When Nayan walked into the set, of course, she was beautiful, but there was an aura of royalty walking in. The warmth she spoke with, her genuine smile, I had this instant connection with her. This is a person I would like to be friends with.”

However, when they were shooting for a song in Switzerland, Nagarjuna realised she was in a relationship he called ‘turbulent’. He said, “I remember we were shooting in Switzerland; I think she was going through a very turbulent time in a relationship. We would all dread her phone ringing. If the phone rang, this girl’s mood would just come down. She would just turn off.”

‘It broke me when people assumed things’

Nagarjuna also said he remembers asking her why she stayed in a relationship like that. “I remember asking her, why are you doing this to yourself? You’re an accomplished woman.” The actor did not reveal who she was dating then, though she was rumoured to be in a relationship with a popular Tamil actor.

Nayanthara also spoke about how her first relationship was based on ‘trust rather than love’. “You just believe the other person is also in love with you. More than love, it’s trust. And you give it your all. But people assume a lot of things. It broke me when people assumed stories about it. Till today, no one has asked any of the boys what happened,” she said, talking about how she was always the subject of speculation.

The issue with Dhanush

Nayanthara’s documentary focuses on her career, love life, and marriage to Vignesh Shivan. However, Dhanush, who produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, refused permission to use the footage. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of that film, posted an open letter and a video, calling out the actor for asking ₹10 crore for a 3-second behind-the-scenes clip in the trailer.