Kubera glimpse introduces Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, Rashmika Mandanna's characters without revealing much

Kubera glimpse: Mahesh Babu launched the glimpse of Sekhar Kammula's Kubera on Friday. The video introduces Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna as the film's central characters. While the glimpse hints at the film's story, it doesn't reveal much. Kubera glimpse: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Nagarjuna are introduced as the central characters.

Kubera glimpse

Mahesh posted Kubera’s glimpse on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A blend of action, drama, and cinematography! All the very best…” The 52-second-long video sees Dhanush as a slum-dweller looking happy. Nagarjuna is shown as a man living in Mumbai with his wife and daughter. Jim plays a high-flying businessman, while Rashmika seems to feel discontent with her middle-class life, wanting more.

After each character experiences emotional turmoil, the video's ending shows Dhanush looking clean, dressed traditionally, at a temple. But unlike when he was poor, his face shows dissatisfaction with how things are. Nothing much is revealed, but the film’s story seems to revolve around money. The makers had previously shared posters for their first looks, and videos were also launched to introduce Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika’s characters.

One fan commented under the video, “Sekhar kammula is a brand and this teaser lived up to that expectation. BGM is awesome by DSP and photography is top notch. Sure shot blockbuster.” Another excited fan wrote, “Pakka Blockbuster Movie On The Way.” Numerous comments praised the music, cinematography and Dhanush’s performance.

About Kubera

The glimpse of Kubera leaves the audience with more questions than answers. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed, so is a release date. Niketh Bommi is the film's cinematographer while Devi Sri Prasad has composed its music. Chaithanya Pingali is the film’s co-writer.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao on SVCLLP, in association with Sekhar Kammula’s Amigos Creations Pvt LTD SK’s Kubera is a multilingual project being made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.