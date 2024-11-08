Idli Kadai release date: Dhanush, Nithya Menen film to hit the screens on this date in 2025

Idli Kadai release date: Dhanush’s third film as a director, Idli Kadai, gets a release date. The actor-director released a new poster on his social media on Friday, announcing that the film will be released in theatres for Tamil New Year. (Also Read: Dhanush told Dushara Vijayan he's ‘jealous’ of her for working with Rajinikanth) Dhanush is directing and starring in a film titled Idli Kadai.

Idli Kadai release date

Dhanush wrote “#idlikadai release announcement” on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the release of a new poster for the film. The poster shows Dhanush walking into a shack, which is an ‘idli kadai’ shop named Sivanesan, with his back facing the camera. Birds dot blue skies, and the set-up looks like the film is set in a village. The poster announces that the film will be released on April 10, 2025.

Sundeep Kishan, who worked with Dhanush in Raayan, commented under the post with heart emojis. Fans were also thrilled to see the film releasing around Tamil New Year, with one of them commenting, “Best release date... Long holidays.” Another wrote, “Sivanesan #Idlikadai. Semma date thalaivaa. (Sivanesan Idli Kadai. What a good date).” A fan commented, “Sivanesan From Sankaraapuram.”

Nithya Menen, Dhanush reunite

Idli Kadai will see Dhanush playing the lead role, apart from directing it. Nithya Menen is his co-star in the film. Dhanush and Nithya are reuniting after the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam, which saw them play best friends-turned-lovers. They received praise for their performances in the film, with Nithya even winning a National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Dhanush announced the film in September when he posted a concept poster on X (formerly Twitter). The poster depicted a roadside shack under a starry sky with the caption, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya.” Idli Kadai will see music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. Dhanush is also producing the film under his banner, Wunderbar Films, along with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

Upcoming work

This is Dhanush's third directorial after 2017's Pa Paandi and 2024's Raayan. He is also directing a film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and starring in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera. Nithya will also star in Dear Exes and Kadhalikka Neramillai.