Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Idli Kadai release date: Dhanush, Nithya Menen film to hit the screens on this date in 2025

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Nov 08, 2024 11:42 AM IST

Idli Kadai release date: Dhanush returns to direction for the third time after 2017's Pa Paandi and 2024's Raayan. Idli Kadai will star him and Nithya Menen.

Idli Kadai release date: Dhanush’s third film as a director, Idli Kadai, gets a release date. The actor-director released a new poster on his social media on Friday, announcing that the film will be released in theatres for Tamil New Year. (Also Read: Dhanush told Dushara Vijayan he's ‘jealous’ of her for working with Rajinikanth)

Dhanush is directing and starring in a film titled Idli Kadai.
Dhanush is directing and starring in a film titled Idli Kadai.

Idli Kadai release date

Dhanush wrote “#idlikadai release announcement” on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the release of a new poster for the film. The poster shows Dhanush walking into a shack, which is an ‘idli kadai’ shop named Sivanesan, with his back facing the camera. Birds dot blue skies, and the set-up looks like the film is set in a village. The poster announces that the film will be released on April 10, 2025.

Sundeep Kishan, who worked with Dhanush in Raayan, commented under the post with heart emojis. Fans were also thrilled to see the film releasing around Tamil New Year, with one of them commenting, “Best release date... Long holidays.” Another wrote, “Sivanesan #Idlikadai. Semma date thalaivaa. (Sivanesan Idli Kadai. What a good date).” A fan commented, “Sivanesan From Sankaraapuram.”

Nithya Menen, Dhanush reunite

Idli Kadai will see Dhanush playing the lead role, apart from directing it. Nithya Menen is his co-star in the film. Dhanush and Nithya are reuniting after the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam, which saw them play best friends-turned-lovers. They received praise for their performances in the film, with Nithya even winning a National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Dhanush announced the film in September when he posted a concept poster on X (formerly Twitter). The poster depicted a roadside shack under a starry sky with the caption, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya.” Idli Kadai will see music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. Dhanush is also producing the film under his banner, Wunderbar Films, along with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

Upcoming work

This is Dhanush's third directorial after 2017's Pa Paandi and 2024's Raayan. He is also directing a film titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and starring in Sekhar Kammula's Kubera. Nithya will also star in Dear Exes and Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //