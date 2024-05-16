Saindhavi clarifies her divorce from GV Prakash is not due to ‘external force’: ‘We've been best friends…’

Since music composer-actor GV Prakash and singer Saindhavi announced their divorce online, they have been the target of trolls. People have speculated the reasons for their separation and made up rumours about why they’re getting divorced despite the couple asking for privacy. After Prakash hit out at trolls, Saindhavi also released a statement putting rumours to rest. (Also Read: GV Prakash Kumar reacts to trolling after separation announcement from Saindhavi: ‘It’s unacceptable’) Saindhavi and GV Prakash were married for 11 years.

‘Assassinating someone is unacceptable’

Saindhavi shared a note on her Instagram, calling out YouTubers for fabricating rumours about their divorce for clicks. She wrote, “It’s disheartening to see numerous YouTube videos fabricating stories about the news they’ve received, especially after we requested privacy.”

She also clarified that their divorce was not due to anything else but mutual consent, “To clarify, our divorce is not due to any external force, and randomly assassinating someone’s character baselessly is unacceptable. This decision was mutually made by both of us for our betterment.”

Saindhavi revealed that Prakash and her were childhood friends, stating that they will continue to maintain that friendship, “GV Prakash and I have been friends for 24 years since our school days, and we will continue to maintain that friendship moving forward.”

GV Prakash reacts to trolling

A day before she shared her note, Prakash also shared a note, asking trolls to back off. “It’s disheartening to see people debate about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on personal lives just because they’re celebrities. Has Tamil people’s honour come down so much that they don’t realise how their comments hurt people?” he wrote.

Their separation

Prakash and Saindhavi got married 11 years ago, in 2013. In 2020, they welcomed a baby girl named Anvi. On May 13, Prakash and Saindhavi shared similar statements on social media, announcing they were parting ways. They mentioned separating for the ‘sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other’. They also added, “Acknowledging that we’re growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time.”