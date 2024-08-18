Nithya Menen defends her role in Thiruchitrambalam getting National Award: ‘Just because it's not dramatic…’

Nithya Menen recently won a National Film Award as Best Actress for her performance as Shobhana in the Dhanush-starrer Thiruchitrambalam. After Sai Pallavi’s fans were miffed that she did not get an award for her role in Gargi, Nithya defended her win in an interview with Indian Express. (Also Read: Sai Pallavi's fans ‘disappointed’ she did not win National Film Award for Gargi: ‘No offence to Nitya Menon’) Nithya Menen and Dhanush in a still from Thiruchitrambalam.

‘Shobana proves awards aren’t given just for dramatic roles’

Nithya claimed in the interview that she wasn’t following the awards announcement and was surprised when she began receiving calls from people congratulating her.

When pointed out that Shobana wasn’t the kind of role that ‘traditionally’ would receive an award, Nithya said, “I feel satiated with the fact that Thiruchitrambalam is the film that got me this award. The thing is, I always want to do films that make me happy while I am doing it and make others happy while watching it. I believe there is more merit in making another person smile or be happy than trying, in a very self-centred way, to do a role in the hope that it will be validated with an award.”

When it was said that ‘it’s a constant debate that never dies down’ Nithya questioned ‘why people can’t see a light-hearted film and award it’. She said, “Take, for instance, a comedy film. It isn’t easy to write or act in that genre of films. But why is it ignored for the awards just because it is not dramatic. This win for Thiruchitrambalam and Shobana proves that awards aren’t given just for dramatic roles. You shouldn’t have to be in prosthetics to win an award. There is a kind of mongering towards doing certain types of dramatic roles.”

Thiruchitrambalam was directed by Mithran R Jawahar and also starred Dhanush. It tells the story of Pazham, who finds solace in his best friend, Shobana, while dealing with the vagarities of life. Nithya played the role of the supportive best friend who’s secretly in love with Pazham and hopes he feels the same for her someday.