RJ Balaji talks about Nayanthara-Dhanush spat over Netflix documentary: ‘Audience is entertained’

Filmmaker-actor RJ Balaji attended a ‘fan festival’ hosted by Galatta on Sunday in Chennai. The actor spoke about his upcoming work and more there. Given that he previously worked with Nayanthara and Dhanush, he was asked about their ongoing spat over the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Nayanthara vs Dhanush: All about the public feud over Naanum Rowdy Dhaan clip) RJ Balaji has worked with both Nayanthara and Dhanush in the past.

‘The audience seems entertained’

Balaji worked with Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Muukuthi Amman. The former film was produced by Dhanush, clips of which are currently the bone of contention. When asked about everything that transpired on Saturday, Balaji responded, “Much like you, I found out about this online, too. The audience seems to be entertained (by their fight). But what can I say? Dhanush sir didn’t respond to it. Who am I to comment on this?”

However, he added that while he’s busy focusing on his work and would not like to comment, he’s sure both the actors will work it out. “They’re both mature actors; they could deal with the issue legally or through social media. They could talk and work it out or not. They’ll take the call. My focus is on my movie with Suriya sir,” he added, telling cheering fans that he hopes to do the job of directing him ‘well’. Apart from directing Suriya, Balaji will star in Sidharth Vishwanath’s Sorgavaasal.

What happened

On Saturday, Nayanthara shocked everyone when she dropped an open letter to Dhanush on her Instagram. She criticised him for not letting her use footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her Netflix documentary, given that she fell in love with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, on the set. She also called out 'vile' Dhanush for sending her legal notice of ₹10 crore over a 3-second-long behind-the-scenes footage used in the trailer.

Dhanush’s team responded and stressed that the “behind the scenes footage belongs to my client as the producer of the film”. They have asked the docu-series team to remove the footage within 24 hours. Director Vignesh also mocked Dhanush’s ‘spread love’ speech and posted the clip on his Instagram stories, writing, “The 10 crores clip that wants to be taken down from our Netflix documentary. Please watch it here for free.”

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is streaming on Netflix from November 18. She also stars in Rakkayie, Test, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Dear Students. Dhanush is directing, producing and starring in Idli Kadai, apart from Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera.