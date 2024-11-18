Rakkaiye teaser: Action star Nayanthara declares war on monster, massacres army of goons alone, fans dub her 'Thalaivi'

On Nayanthara's birthday - November 18 - the makers of her upcoming film Rakkaiye announced the title and also unveiled a title teaser for the film. The teaser, which included a fierce Nayanthara, said that the 'Lady Superstar' would be out to 'declare war' on a monster in the film. Rakkaiye teaser sees Nayanthara in action against an army of goons

Rakkaiye title teaser

The teaser opens with a shot of a hut in a rural area as we hear cries of a baby. A woman grabs a bunch of chillies and begins grinding them. We are shown ominous shots from outside as an army of men, armed with torches and swords, stands ready. As the axe-wielding leader of this army makes his way through the crowd and asks his followers to charge at the hut, we see the woman feeding her infant daughter milk. As she hears the commotion outside, she puts the baby in her bed and wields a sickle to face the army outside alone.

The camera then pans to show that the woman is Nayanthara. She then butchers through the army, slicing and chopping through them with ease.

Fans react

Nayanthara shared the teaser on her Instagram with the caption: "In a land where justice is but a memory...There lived a mother whose world was her child...But when her daughter’s life is threatened by a monster...She does not flee... she does not falter...Instead, she declares war."

The teaser saw fans excited for the actor's action star turn. One commented, "It was too good." Another added, "Just cooking something big." Many said that Nayanthara now deserved to be called 'Lady Action Superstar', while others dubbed her 'Thalaivi' in reference to Rajinikanth's nickname Thalaivar.

Rakkaiye, written and directed by Senthil Nallaswamy, will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. No release date has been announced so far.