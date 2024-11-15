The Rana Daggubati Show trailer: Naga Chaitanya wants these many kids, Rishab Shetty says he beat up schoolmates. Watch

The Rana Daggubati Show trailer was released online on Friday. The almost 2-minute trailer shows numerous celebrities, including Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, Teja Sajja, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, and Sreeleela, as guests on the show. Rana’s wife, Miheeka Bajaj, also made an appearance. (Also Read: The Rana Daggubati Show: Actor promises 8 episodes, lots of tea, celebrity guests) The Rana Daggubati Show trailer: Rishab Shetty and Naga Chaitanya featured as guests on the talk show.

The Rana Daggubati Show trailer

The trailer begins with Rana telling the viewers, “Yes, it is a show. But, if you’re wondering what it’s about, I have no idea…yet.” It then shows Rana, Nani, and Teja discussing toxic fan wars on social media. Rana later shows RGV his t-shirt that reads ‘God does not censor,’ which the director agrees with.

Rajamouli jokes with Rana that while making Baahubali he didn’t have enough money to buy a calm office like the one they’re sitting in now. Dulquer talks about working with Rana in Kaantha, and Siddhu tells the actor that his PR asks him to put on a resting b***h face so people can make memes of him.

When Rana asks Chaitanya, “What do you imagine your family would look like?” he says, “Happily married, couple of kids…” Rana says, “Couple of kids, as in, four like Venky mama (Venkatesh) or two?” Chaitanya replies, “Not like Venky mama,” which cracks up Rana.

Miheeka also tells Rana that he has become ‘better’ after marriage because he married her. Rishab takes the host to his school and recollects beating up two kids. The trailer also shows a Last Dinner-style mural with various Telugu actors.

More about the show

The Rana Daggubati Show premieres on November 23, and new episodes drop every Saturday on Prime Video. Rana Daggubati created, hosted, and produced the show under his banner, Spirit Media. If the trailer is anything to go by, the show was shot at his family-owned Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.