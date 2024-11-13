The Rana Daggubati Show: Actor promises 8 episodes, lots of tea, celebrity guests

The Rana Daggubati Show: Prime Video and Rana Daggubati announced their new talk show on Wednesday. Premiering on November 23, the show promises an ‘unfiltered look’ into celebrity lives with a long list of guests expected to make an appearance. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts as Rana Daggubati jokes about how she went from ‘sister-in-law to sister’) Rana Daggubati will be hosting a talk show called The Rana Daggubati Show for Prime Video.

The Rana Daggubati Show

The Rana Daggubati Show has been created, hosted, and executive produced by the actor under Spirit Media. According to a press release, the unscripted series will have eight episodes featuring celebrities engaging in ‘unfiltered conversations and exciting activities’. The exciting lineup includes Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma. New episodes of the show will drop every Saturday on Prime Video.

The concept of the show

Rana promises in a press release that he will ‘flip the script’ when it comes to talk shows. He said, “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favourite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments.” He also likened the show to ‘hanging out’ with celebrities as they “spill the tea, share wild stories and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love”.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India said, “There’s no one better suited than the charming, hospitable, and talented Rana Daggubati to host this show and bridge the gap between celebrated guests and their fans. Building on the success of Dhootha, Prime Video remains committed to delivering exceptional content to the Telugu audience, and with this show, we’re thrilled to introduce a new genre of content to our roster that will entertain, engage, and captivate our audience.”

Rana was last seen in the 2022 film Virata Parvam in Telugu and the recently released Vettaiyan in Tamil. He will soon be seen in Jai Hanuman.