Rana Daggubati joins the cast of Rishab Shetty, Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman; fans wonder if he plays Lord Ram in PVCU

Director Prasanth Varma announced on his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) that apart from Rishab Shetty, Rana Daggubati has also joined his upcoming project, Jai Hanuman, which is a part of his cinematic universe PVCU. On Friday, he posted a picture with both the actors, clearly happy about the latest addition to the cast. (Also Read: Jai Hanuman poster: Rishab Shetty embraces Lord Rama idol in first look of Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel) Prasanth Varma announced that apart from Rishab Shetty, Rana Daggubati will also star in Jai Hanuman.

Rana Daggubati in Jai Hanuman

Prasanth, Rana and Rishab jointly posted their picture on Instagram, writing, “JAI JAI HANUMAN!! @rishabshettyofficial @ranadaggubati @thepvcu.” Prasanth previously released Rishab’s first look from the film as Lord Hanuman holding an idol of Lord Ram, writing, “A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga.”

Now fans speculate what role Rana plays in the sequel to the superhero film HanuMan, which starred Teja Sajja. “Rana as Lord Rama???” commented one fan under the post. Another had a similar thought, “Kompadeesi ramudi character chesthunnada (Is he playing Lord Ram by any chance?)”

But some thought Rana should play Hanuman and Rishab should play Ram, with a fan commenting, “@prasanthvarmaofficial bro reverse the roles of Ram and Hanuman it will look much better.” Another wrote, “I wish Hanuman is RANA @prasanthvarmaofficial.” One questioned, “What if Rana is raavan.” A similar comment read, “@prasanthvarmaofficial ardhmaindi bro..Rana is villlain.. (I get it bro..Rana is the villain..)”

Some fans even wondered if Prasanth was ‘pranking’ them, confused about who plays which character in the film.

About the PVCU

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing Jai Hanuman under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) along with HanuMan, Adhira, Mahakali, and an untitled project with Mokshagna Teja. The rest of the cast and crew have yet to be announced.

Prasanth kicked off the PVCU this year with the Teja-starrer HanuMan; he is now directing the untitled project and Jai Hanuman. Puja Aparna Kolluru will direct Mahakali and Adhira’s director is yet to be announced.