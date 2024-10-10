Mahakali: Prasanth Varma's first female superhero film in PVCU to challenge beauty standards. Watch

Director Prasanth Varma announced on Thursday the first female superhero to join his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) - Mahakali. Written by him and directed by Puja Aparnaa Kolluru of Martin Luther King-fame, the film is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios. (Also Read: Karthi to be the next superhero in Prasanth Varma's PVCU? Here’s what he said) Mahalaki is written by Prasanth Varma but he hands over directing duties to Puja Aparna Kolluru.

Mahakali concept video

Announcing the film on X (formerly Twitter), Prasanth wrote, “Excited to join hands with @RKDStudios to bring a powerful new force to the universe. Presenting the rise of #MAHAKĀLI - an embodiment of Goddess Kali, the fiercest destroyer of evil. This Navratri, we’re breaking the mold and redefining what a superhero can be. #HappyDussehra. Directed by @PujaKolluru. Presented by #RKDuggal. Produced by #RiwazRameshDuggal.”

He posted a concept video introducing the character as ‘the most ferocious superhero’ in PVCU. The announcement poster features a girl gently touching her head to that of a tiger. A Ferris wheel goes up in flames, and a bridge, huts and a shop form the background. Mahakali marks the first female superhero film in the PVCU universe. The film will be set in West Bengal and the lead cast is yet to be announced.

The themes of Mahakali

A press note shared by the filmmakers claims that the movie will be ‘powerful and socially relevant’. “It will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali, breaking stereotypes and redefining beauty standards in Indian cinema,” the note reads.

The note also calls it an ‘epic journey of empowerment, faith, and resilience, inspired by the fierce and compassionate nature of the Goddess Kali’, adding, “The film will explore not only her divine power but also touch upon themes of discrimination, inner strength, and the reclaiming of one’s identity in a world that often overlooks the value of darker skin.”

Mahakali will have music by Smaran Sai and production design by Sri Nagendra Tangala.

About the PVCU

Prasanth, is known for his films Awe!, Kalki and Zombie Reddy. He kick-started his own cinematic universe early this year with Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan. The film, based on Lord Hanuman, will have a sequel titled Jai Hanuman. It was released during Sankranthi and was a massive success.

PVCU will also see films headlined by DVV Danayya's son, Dasari Kalyan, and Balakrishna's son Mokshagna Teja. While the former's film is titled Adhira and is based on Lord Indra, not much is known about the latter's film. Mahakali is the fifth film to be part of the PVCU and the first to not be directed by Prasanth.

Prasanth had also planned a film with Ranveer Singh for PVCU but it didn't pan out despite the team doing test shoots.