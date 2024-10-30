Jai Hanuman poster: Rishab Shetty embraces Lord Rama idol in first look of Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel

The wait is finally over for audiences as the first look for the sequel to Hanu-Man has finally been unveiled by the producers. National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has been introduced as Lord Hanuman in the first poster of Jai Hanuman. Mythri Movies presented a gift for movie-lovers ahead of Diwali by presenting the epic tale based on the Ramayana. (Also read: Prasanth Varma talks about his latest superhero Mahakali on Dussehra: ‘Will not brown-face actor to fit the role’) Rishabh Shetty's first look as Lord Hanuman from Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman was recently unveiled.

Rishab Shettys' epic look unveiled

Rishab is seen dressed in a red traditional attire as a bearded sage. However, his real identity is also revealed as his long ape tale is seen behind him. He can be seen holding an idol of Lord Rama while getting emotional. The poster is captioned as, “Jai Hanuman…Experience it in IMAX 3D.” Mythri Movies captioned the post as, “वचनपालनं धर्मस्य मूलम्। (Obedience to words is the root of righteousness). A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga (folded hands emojis) National Award-winning actor @shetty_rishab and Sensational Director @PrasanthVarma bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and devotion (burning heart emoji) A @MythriOfficial’s proud presentation in association with @ThePVCU (blast emoji) #JaiHanumanFirstLook out now (fire emoji) Let’s begin this DIWALI with the holy chant, #JaiHanuman and resonate it across the globe (globe emoji) #HappyDiwali (lamp emoji).”

A fan commented, “Welcome to Telugu Fraternity Rishab Shetty anna. All the very best from NTR fans.” Another fan wrote, “Rishabh Shetty as Hanuman (folded hands emoji).” A fan also commented, “Excellent poster (heart emoji).”

About Jai Hanuman

Jai Hanuman is a high-octane superhero action film directed by Prasanth Varma. The Hanu-Man sequel showcases Kaliyuga in which Lord Hanuman is living in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his lord Rama. Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have co-produced the film. The release date of the epic action-drama is yet to be unveiled.