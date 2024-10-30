Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jai Hanuman poster: Rishab Shetty embraces Lord Rama idol in first look of Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man sequel

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 30, 2024 07:10 PM IST

Jai Hanuman first look: Rishab Shetty will be playing Lord Hanuman in the sequel to Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man.

The wait is finally over for audiences as the first look for the sequel to Hanu-Man has finally been unveiled by the producers. National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has been introduced as Lord Hanuman in the first poster of Jai Hanuman. Mythri Movies presented a gift for movie-lovers ahead of Diwali by presenting the epic tale based on the Ramayana. (Also read: Prasanth Varma talks about his latest superhero Mahakali on Dussehra: ‘Will not brown-face actor to fit the role’)

Rishabh Shetty's first look as Lord Hanuman from Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman was recently unveiled.
Rishabh Shetty's first look as Lord Hanuman from Prasanth Varma's Jai Hanuman was recently unveiled.

Rishab Shettys' epic look unveiled

Rishab is seen dressed in a red traditional attire as a bearded sage. However, his real identity is also revealed as his long ape tale is seen behind him. He can be seen holding an idol of Lord Rama while getting emotional. The poster is captioned as, “Jai Hanuman…Experience it in IMAX 3D.” Mythri Movies captioned the post as, “वचनपालनं धर्मस्य मूलम्। (Obedience to words is the root of righteousness). A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga (folded hands emojis) National Award-winning actor @shetty_rishab and Sensational Director @PrasanthVarma bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and devotion (burning heart emoji) A @MythriOfficial’s proud presentation in association with @ThePVCU (blast emoji) #JaiHanumanFirstLook out now (fire emoji) Let’s begin this DIWALI with the holy chant, #JaiHanuman and resonate it across the globe (globe emoji) #HappyDiwali (lamp emoji).”

A fan commented, “Welcome to Telugu Fraternity Rishab Shetty anna. All the very best from NTR fans.” Another fan wrote, “Rishabh Shetty as Hanuman (folded hands emoji).” A fan also commented, “Excellent poster (heart emoji).”

About Jai Hanuman

Jai Hanuman is a high-octane superhero action film directed by Prasanth Varma. The Hanu-Man sequel showcases Kaliyuga in which Lord Hanuman is living in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his lord Rama. Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar have co-produced the film. The release date of the epic action-drama is yet to be unveiled.

 

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //