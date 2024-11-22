Sobhita Dhulipala's churidar kurta set worth 43,000 is a perfect pick for your haldi

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa days before her wedding to Naga Chaitanya. Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, accompanied the couple. For the occasion, the bride-to-be chose a pale pink kurta set. We found the price of the ensemble. Scroll down to know the details. Sobhita Dhulipala with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni at IFFI.

What is the price of Sobhita Dhulipala's kurta set?

The kurta set is from the shelves of the Indian ethnic label Raw Mango. While the kurta and churidar set is called Janak & Desna and is worth ₹26,800, the pale pink odhani is called Kirati and will cost you ₹16,800. Adding the full look to your closet will cost you ₹43,600.

Sobhita Dhulipala's pale pink ensemble is worth ₹43.6k.

Tailor-made for Haldi celebrations

If you are a bride-to-be, Sobhita's ensemble is a great sartorial pick for your Haldi celebrations. It features a pale pink sheer organza kurta with silk borders and a gold gota work inspired by the classical Indian architectural feature - Jharoka. It has a round neckline, quarter-length see-through sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a calf-length hem.

Sobhita wore the kurta with matching pale pink satin silk pants, making a case for the churidar pants. The pale pink sheer organza odhani, draped on the shoulder, added an elegant touch. The gold gota patti work - a Rajasthani appliqué technique used to add ornamentation to clothes - added a stunning touch.

Sobhita wore the ensemble with embellished heels, a gold pearl-adorned double-string choker necklace, matching kadhas, jhumkis, her engagement ring, sunglasses, and a stylish watch. With her hair left loose in a side parting, the actor chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, minimal glam, and nude brown lips for the glam.

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in a close-knit traditional ceremony on August 8. Reportedly, the couple will marry in a traditional Hyderabad ceremony on December 4.