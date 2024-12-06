Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala compete to find ring in cute unseen wedding video. Watch who won the game

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 4 in Hyderabad. Now, the newlywed couple's unseen wedding video playing the ring game is going viral on social media. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala enjoying the ring game post their wedding.(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya playing ring game

In the viral video shared by one of the fan clubs of Naga Chaitanya, the actor and Sobhita Dhulipala can't stop blushing as they playfully compete to find ring from a milk pot. According to the tradition in weddings, the newly married couple fetch a ring from inside the pot that is either filled with milk or opaque water mixed with spices. Now the question is who won between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita? The viral video shows Chaitanya winning against his wife.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the user wrote, "Cutest video from SoChay wedding." Netizens showered love on the newly married couple. One of the fans wrote, "Wholesome , royal and matured minded pair." Another comment read, "Sobitha already picked ring but Chaitanya took from her. How many people are agreeing this (heart emoji)?" Another user wrote, "cutest video."

Nagarjuna's post for Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya

Soon after their wedding ceremony, Nagarjuna shared the photos of the newlywed couple on social media and penned a long, heartwarming note. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He further added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding was a grand affair with many south stars in attendance. Nani and is family, Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, and NTR among others were some of the Tollywood elites who blessed the new couple.