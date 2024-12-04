Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding today: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Nayanthara to attend

All about the wedding guest list

The wedding will take place at the iconic Annapurna Studios. We have learned that friends and family members have been invited to join the couple as they embark on a new journey together.

“Several prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar,” says a source.

The source continues, “The presence of prominent star couples like Ram Charan-Upasana and Mahesh Babu-Namrata will surely bring a wave of excitement to the SoChay wedding. It will undoubtedly be a celebration to remember”. It was also reported that Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli will attend the wedding.

More about the wedding

Several reports suggest Sobhita will wear a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, reflecting her cultural roots, while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. Naga Chaitanya is also set to pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding. The couple’s attention to detail even includes a white khadi saree from Ponduru, reflecting their love for craftsmanship and tradition.

When it comes to the venue, it comes with an emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Pre-wedding festivities

Meanwhile, the couple have been sharing special moments from their pre-wedding festivities on social media. The actor shared some pictures from her Raata ceremony, which took place recently in the presence of her family. She paid tribute to her family by wearing her mother's and grandmother's gold jewellery.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been dating since 2022. While the rumours of their relationship kept making rounds on social media, the couple was always tight-lipped about it. In August, they made it official by getting engaged and left fans surprised with their pictures. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On the work front, Chaitanya will soon star in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. He plays a fisherman from Srikakulam in the film. Sobhita was last seen in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara.