Upasana Konidela gushes about Ananya Panday's debut web series Call Me Bae: ‘Binge watched it’

Actor Ram Charan’s wife and businesswoman, Upasana Konidela, was all praise in her review of the recently released web series Call Me Bae. Tagging lead star Ananya Panday on Instagram Stories, she admitted to ‘binge-watching’ the whole show, writing about just how much she loved the Prime Video series. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan to Mahesh Babu and Prabhas: 12 actors who donated generously for flood relief in Telugu states) Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela was all praise for Ananya Panday-starrer Call Me Bae.

Upasana Konidela on Call Me Bae

Upasana shared a poster of Ananya and her co-stars from the series Call Me Bae on her Instagram stories proclaiming her love for the show. She also joked about how she wants to become a ‘social media journalist’, much like Ananya’s titular character in the series. She wrote, “@ananyapanday loved call me bae. Binge watched it last night. I want to become a social media journalist. (love and party emojis).” Ananya reshared her praise on her Instagram stories, acknowledging Upasana’s review.

A screen grab of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories.

About Call Me Bae

Directed by Colin D'Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, Call Me Bae sees Ananya play Bella Chowdhary aka Bae. It tells the story of a heiress forced to make a living after a tiff with her husband Agastya, played by Vihaan Samat. Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur also star in the 8-episode series, which premiered on September 6. The series received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Ram Charan’s upcoming work

Ram will soon be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer, which will be released in theatres this December. The film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar. While nothing much is known about the film’s story, Ram is touted to play an IAS officer who takes on corruption in electoral policies. Ram also has films lined up with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. The former film will see Janhvi Kapoor, in the second Telugu film after Devara, as his co-star.