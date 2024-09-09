Ananya Panday reacts as Chunky Panday asks her to cook daily in Farah Khan's vlog: 'Let's discuss pagaar'

Ananya Panday recently appeared in Farah Khan's vlog, where she cooked chicken fried rice for her family. In the 15-minute video on Farah's YouTube channel, the choreographer-filmmaker taught Ananya how to prepare the dish using her home recipe. Farah, along with her cook Dilip, visited the actor's home in Mumbai for the food vlog. (Also read: Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with judgements: ‘No matter what you do…’) Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday were recently seen in Farah Khan's Vlog.

Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday's cooking skills

During their cooking session, Farah mentioned that she had never had good tea at the Panday house. After struggling to chop vegetables and switch on the stove, Ananya finally made chicken fried rice with the help of Farah and Dilip. Soon, they were joined by Chunky Panday and his wife, Bhavana Pandey, as well as Ananya’s grandmother.

The family then tasted the fried rice cooked by Ananya. Surprised by his daughter’s cooking skills, Chunky jokingly asked her to cook for them every day. The Call Me Bae actor gave a witty response and said, “I will cook, if you will pay me for it. Let’s discuss the pagaar (salary) first.”

Ananya Panday's acting career

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. She later acted in films such as Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Her OTT debut show Call Me Bae recently released on Prime Video. The comedy-drama series is co-written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair and directed by Colin D'Cunha. The show also features Muskkaan Jaferi, Gurfateh Pirzada, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das, Mini Mathur, Riya Sen, Suchitra Pillai, Sayani Gupta, Karishma Tanna and others in pivotal roles. Call Me Bae is co-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Ananya Panday's upcoming project

Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller titled CTRL. The film also stars Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.