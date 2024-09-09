Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with judgements: ‘No matter what you do…’

What Ananya said

During the interview, Ananya was asked whether she has ever been in a similar situation in real life where she faced judgements like her character Bella, she said, “There is judgment and people say all kinds of things to all sorts of people. But I have realised over time to not pay heed to that because people will say whatever, no matter what you do, how you do it, they will find something negative to say at the end of the day. So I think it is about doing good work and focusing on that.”

More details

Ananya portrays a South Delhi heiress, who becomes a hustler in the show. The actor had earlier said that she is entirely different from her character Bella, in an interview with Hindustan Times. “As I said, her entire journey is very, very different from my life and my journey, because I come from a very liberal home and I didn't have all these things that you have to look like this. You have to go here, speak like this. I never had that sort of thing in my life. So trying to understand someone who experienced that since she was a baby was something new that I had to discover,” she mentioned.

Call Me Bae is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, including Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Karan is also the Executive Producer of the show. The comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha. Ishita, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair are credited as writers of the show. It is available to watch on Prime Video India.