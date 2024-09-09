Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday reveals how she deals with judgements: ‘No matter what you do…’
Ananya Panday shared that she has realised that people tend to pass judgements in spite of one's best efforts. The actor was recently seen in Call Me Bae.
Ananya Panday is earning praise for her role in Call Me Bae, which released on Prime Video India last week. The actor has been busy promoting the show directed by Collin D'Cunha. In an interview with The Indian Express, Ananya shared how she deals with judgements as an actor and a public figure working in the film industry. (Also read: How a show on Kareena Kapoor's Poo gone poor evolved into Call Me Bae: Ishita Moitra explains in exclusive interview)
What Ananya said
During the interview, Ananya was asked whether she has ever been in a similar situation in real life where she faced judgements like her character Bella, she said, “There is judgment and people say all kinds of things to all sorts of people. But I have realised over time to not pay heed to that because people will say whatever, no matter what you do, how you do it, they will find something negative to say at the end of the day. So I think it is about doing good work and focusing on that.”
More details
Ananya portrays a South Delhi heiress, who becomes a hustler in the show. The actor had earlier said that she is entirely different from her character Bella, in an interview with Hindustan Times. “As I said, her entire journey is very, very different from my life and my journey, because I come from a very liberal home and I didn't have all these things that you have to look like this. You have to go here, speak like this. I never had that sort of thing in my life. So trying to understand someone who experienced that since she was a baby was something new that I had to discover,” she mentioned.
Call Me Bae is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, including Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Karan is also the Executive Producer of the show. The comedy-drama series is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Colin D'Cunha. Ishita, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair are credited as writers of the show. It is available to watch on Prime Video India.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.