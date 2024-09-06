Call Me Bae Twitter reviews are mostly funny: 'Ananya Panday was born to play these kinds of roles'

Ananya Panday's debut web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha and backed by Karan Johar, premiered on Prime Video on Friday. She plays the titular role of Bae aka Bella Chowdhary, in the series that shows a ‘riches to rags’ journey. Also read | OTT releases to watch this week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Perfect Couple and more Call Me Bae Twitter reviews: Ananya Panday in a still from her web series.

Many, who have already binge watched the series being dubbed as 'India's Emily in Paris' by a section of social media users, have taken to X (Formerly Twitter) to share their Call Me Bae reviews.

Twitter gets honest about Call Me Bae

Someone tweeted, "Call Me Bae is so unserious I love it..." Another X user praised Vir Das, who joins Ananya in the series, writing, "Whoever thought of casting Vir Das as an unhinged sellout nut job cartoon of a TV news anchor in Call Me Bae will forever have my respect."

An X user said, "Call Me Bae was such a fun watch!! Behen code ftw (sister code for the win)." Another agreed, tweeting, “OMG (Oh my God) Call Me Bae is so much fun!!! Ananya was born to play these kinds of roles.”

‘I started watching Call Me Bae and I loved it?’

A tweet also read, "I had binged too many ghost stories recently and couldn’t sleep the whole night so I started watching Call Me Bae and I loved it???? Now it’s 7am and I have to login at work at 11am... on basically 0 sleep."

A person, who did not seem too impressed, joked, "I have just finished Ananya Panday's web series Call Me Bae. And after that I have decided to make new web series Call Me C****** that I have watched that shit." Another said, “Call Me Bae is basically Ananya Panday’s 'struggle' journey from South Delhi To South Mumbai lol.”

More about the series

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Call Me Bae review read, “Ananya just gets Bae. Whether it stems from her superpower to distance herself from her privilege and examine it from the point of view of a Siddhant Chaturvedi, or merely from the solid crutches of impeccable writing, Ananya makes sure Bae is consistently fun, unassumingly self-deprecating, and surprisingly much more. Filmmakers have exploited her clueless appeal smartly (Gehraiyaan) and not so smartly (Liger) in the past, but as she demonstrated in her last film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya is able to nail parts which require her to push herself beyond her perceived persona and potential.”

The comedy-drama series, which addresses themes such as privilege, empowerment, and the impact of social media, also features Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat alongside Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Call Me Bae is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.