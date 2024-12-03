Naga Chaitanya to pay tribute to grandfather by wearing traditional outfit for wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot. The couple will get married in Hyderabad. Before their wedding, a source revealed that the groom-to-be will pay a sweet tribute to his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, during his wedding with his outfit. Scroll down to know the details. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will tie the knot on December 4.

Naga Chaitanya's tribute to his grandfather for his wedding

For his upcoming wedding to Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya will pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha'. As per the source, the traditional attire is reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style. For the uninitiated, the Pancha is a dhoti style from Andhra Pradesh and is characterised by its elaborate draping method.

Wearing a Pancha involves creating pleats at the front and securing them firmly with a waistband. The Pancha is usually worn with a kurta or shirt and is preferred for special occasions and ceremonies. It's to be seen how Chaitanya will style it for his special day.

Sobhita's tribute to her family

Meanwhile, not just Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala also upheld traditions and paid tribute to her family during one of the pre-wedding rituals. The actor wore her mother and grandmother's gold jewels for a special Raata ceremony, which took place recently in the presence of her family. Raata is the Telugu version of the Haldi ceremony.

According to a source close to her, “She has worn her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces that made it even more special for the actress.”

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in August at a private ceremony held in Hyderabad in the presence of their families and friends.