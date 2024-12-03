Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naga Chaitanya to pay tribute to grandfather by wearing traditional outfit for wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Dec 03, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry on December 4. The actor will pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a traditional attire called Pancha.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot. The couple will get married in Hyderabad. Before their wedding, a source revealed that the groom-to-be will pay a sweet tribute to his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, during his wedding with his outfit. Scroll down to know the details.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will tie the knot on December 4.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will tie the knot on December 4.

(Also Read | A perfect choice for the demure bride: Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in red and gold silk saree for Pelli Kuthuru ceremony)

Naga Chaitanya's tribute to his grandfather for his wedding

For his upcoming wedding to Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya will pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha'. As per the source, the traditional attire is reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style. For the uninitiated, the Pancha is a dhoti style from Andhra Pradesh and is characterised by its elaborate draping method.

Wearing a Pancha involves creating pleats at the front and securing them firmly with a waistband. The Pancha is usually worn with a kurta or shirt and is preferred for special occasions and ceremonies. It's to be seen how Chaitanya will style it for his special day.

Sobhita's tribute to her family

Meanwhile, not just Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala also upheld traditions and paid tribute to her family during one of the pre-wedding rituals. The actor wore her mother and grandmother's gold jewels for a special Raata ceremony, which took place recently in the presence of her family. Raata is the Telugu version of the Haldi ceremony.

According to a source close to her, “She has worn her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces that made it even more special for the actress.”

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. The couple got engaged in August at a private ceremony held in Hyderabad in the presence of their families and friends.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On