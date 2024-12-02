A perfect choice for the demure bride: Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in red and gold silk saree for Pelli Kuthuru ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala gave a glimpse into her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony ahead of her wedding to Naga Chaitanya. The actor wore a red and gold silk saree for the function. The elegant nine yards is a perfect pick for demure brides. You can wear something similar for your wedding ceremony by wearing the drape in a bridal-appropriate style. Sobhita Dhulipala wears a red and gold silk saree for her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin on romantic anniversary date; check out her sultry look in a mini dress)

Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru ceremony

Sobhita shared pictures from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony on Instagram today. It is a ceremonial event that takes place before the wedding, during which, the bride's family blesses her for her married life. The pictures show Sobhita and her family performing different rituals while she is dressed in a gorgeous red and gold silk saree. Let's decode Sobhita's pre-wedding look.

The silk saree comes in a gorgeous traditional vermillion red shade and is decorated with delicate gold embroidery and a broad gold brocade border. The bride-to-be wore the silk nine yards in the traditional saree draping style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and arranging the pleats neatly on the front.

Sobhita wore a matching red silk blouse featuring gold embroidery on the cuffs with the silk saree. It has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length. For jewellery, she chose gold and kundan traditional pieces, including a mang tika, a choker necklace, jhumkis, kadhas, a ring, and a baju bandh. She paired the kadhas with colourful bangles matching the accents of the jewellery.

Lastly, with her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, Sobhita chose a smudged winged eyeliner, subtle smoky brown eye shadow, fathered brows, a red bindi, a nude mauve lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and a hint of rouge on the cheekbones.

About Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Sobhita and Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot on December 4. The wedding ceremony will be attended by friends and family.