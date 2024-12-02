Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin on romantic anniversary date; check out her sultry look in a mini dress

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding anniversary on a dinner date in New York City. The couple twinned in black for their date night. While Nick chose a dapper jacket, polo shirt, and pants, Priyanka served a sultry date-night look in a mini dress, statement boots, and a leather jacket that should be a winter staple in your closet. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy an anniversary date in NYC.

A fan page shared pictures of Priyanka and Nick in New York City's midtown neighbourhood on Sunday evening. The lovebirds were seen holding hands as they walked towards their vehicle. Priyanka was captured posing for the paparazzi before entering the car. She even smiled and made a victory sign with her hands. Let's decode what the couple wore.

Priyanka flaunted her toned long legs and wore a sultry black-coloured mini dress for the date night. The one-shoulder ensemble features a snug fit that hugs her enviable frame, a wrap design, an asymmetric neck and hemline, a long sash attached with grey rope-like fringe accents, and a grey crochet design on the waist.

How did Priyanka style her anniversary OOTD?

She accessorised the ensemble with statement additions, including black knee-length boots from the Giuseppe Zanotti X Nicolò Beretta collection, a black patterned mini bag, a dainty diamond-pendant adorned neck chain, rings, and earrings.

Lastly, Priyanka layered the bodycon black dress with a matching black leather jacket that comes with an oversized silhouette, drop shoulder design, notch lapel collars, an open front, full-length sleeves, zipper accents, and a long hem length.

With her hair styled in centre-parted loose, soft waves, she chose berry-toned lips, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, shimmery eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin for her anniversary glam.

As for Nick, he complemented his wife in a black tailored shacket featuring pressed collars, a zipper closer, an open front, a boxy silhouette, full-length sleeves, and a drop shoulder design. He wore it over a black polo shirt and matching black straight-leg pants. Black Chelsea boots, a ring, a trimmed beard, and a buzz cut rounded off the look.