Nita Ambani's extravagant diamond-studded Rolex watch at IPL auction costs crores; check out its insane price

Nita Ambani attended the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, Dubai. The Mumbai Indians owner arrived at the auction in a navy tweed suit from Maje Paris. She accessorised the ensemble with a show-stealing Rolex 18k white gold watch. Scroll down to know its insane price. Nita Ambani wears a Rolex Day-Date watch.

Nita Ambani's Rolex watch for IPL Auctions is worth…

Nita Ambani's 18-carat white gold watch is from Rolex and is called the Day-Date. According to the watch connoisseur page called The Indian Horology, the retail price of the extravagant Rolex watch is ₹1,05,07,000 or ₹1.05 crore. In their Instagram post, they also shared the details of the accessory. The expensive white gold watch is set with diamonds and 10 baguette-cut, rainbow-coloured sapphires. Additionally, the watch has mechanical self-winding movement and 70 hours of power reserve.

A Swiss watch brand and manufacturer based in Geneva, Switzerland, Rolex was founded in 1905 as Wilsdorf and Davis by German businessman Hans Wilsdorf and his brother-in-law Alfred Davis. Apart from Nita Ambani, many other Indian celebrities own expensive watches from the luxury label, including Shah Rukh Khan, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Mohan Lal, and others.

Decoding Nita Ambani's IPL Auction look

Nita wore a navy blue tweed suit featuring metallic threading, notched lapel collars, shoulder pads, long sleeves, and buttoned cuffs. The suit was detailed with two side flap pockets, logo-jacquard lining, a straight hem, embossed silver-tone buttons, and a front button fastening. She wore it with matching flared pants and a navy-fitted top.

For accessories, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation chose blinding diamond stud earrings, a statement diamond ring, chic Prada sunglasses, a diamond-studded M brooch, a luxury handbag, and a pair of sleek stiletto heels. With her hair left loose in soft blowout waves, Nita chose nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick.