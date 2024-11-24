Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer costliest buys, Arshdeep to PBKS

Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant broke Shreyas Iyer's record to become IPL's costliest buy within minutes as Lucknow Super Giants spent a mind-boggling ₹27 crore for the wicketkeeper-batter. This happened minutes after Punjab Kings broke the bank to get Indian batter Shreyas Iyer for a whopping ₹26.75 Crore, breaking Mitchell Starc's record of ₹24.75 crore last year. Arshdeep Singh raked in the moolah, becoming the first player to be sold in IPL Auction 2025. He got ₹18 crore as Punjab Kings used their RTM card to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gujarat Titans paid ₹10.785 crore to get Kagiso Rabada. Jos Buttler was sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 crore. In Marquee Set two KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, David Miller and Yuzvendra Chahal are some of the big names set to go for big bucks on Day 1 of IPL Auction 2025. The two-day auction at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will begin with two sets of marquee players. Among those 13 marquee players, only David Miller has a base price of ₹1.5 Crore, while the others have kept their base price at ₹2 crore. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc smashed auction records last time when he signed with Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore. He was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for ₹11.75 crore this time around. Shreyas Iyer has already broken his record this year. Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL Auction 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are gunning to set their team for the next years from a pool of 574 players in these two-day long IPL Auction 2025. On Day 1, however, only 84 top cricketers will go under the hammer. On Day 2, the 10 franchises will nominate a set of players who will be auctioned in an accelerated manner, followed by the last round, where the unsold players will be back for auction again.

There are 204 slots to be filled in the 10 teams that have different targets and agendas based on the makeup of their squad. For example, two teams - KKR and RR do not have any RTM card available as they have exercised their right to retain a maximum number of six players. Among the others, PBKS has the most RTM cards (4). The Punjab Kings also have the biggest purse going into this auction as they have retained only two players from the last edition. PBKS ( ₹110.5 crore) have more than double the auction purse of RR, MI, CSK, KKR, and SRH.

IPL Auction 2025: Full list of sold and unsold players

Marquee Set 1

Arshdeep Singh (India), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹18 Crore using the Right To Match (RTM) card.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹10.75 Crore.

Shreyas Iyer (India), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore, becomes the second-costliest player in the history of IPL auction.

Jos Buttler (England), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 Crore.

Mitchell Starc (Australia), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for 11.75 ₹Crore.

Rishabh Pant (India), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹27 Crore - becomes the costliest player in the history of IPL auction, breaking Iyer's record in minutes.

Marquee Set 2

Mohammed Shami (India), base price of ₹2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 Crore.

