IPL Mega Auction 2025 LIVE: Dust off your calculators, and your paddles while loosening your purse string if you are a team owner, prepare your team sheets and make sure the pen you are about to use has ink in it because the epic mega-auction of players ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here. There are plotlines in this auction, sub-plots, more plots within the sub-plots and plots even in places you thought were devoid of any drama....Read More

First of all, the basics. A total of 574 players will be sold today and tomorrow. Out of these, 48 are capped Indians while 193 are overseas capped players. The number of players who had initially registered for the auction was 1574 and about 1000 players were cut out from the final list. A total of 366 players are Indian while 208 are from overseas. Only three players from associate nations have been named in the final list and this, interestingly, includes Unmukt Chand, a name some, or many, Indian fans would be familiar with. The 10 franchises retained 46 players in total prior to the auction. This means that, effectively, only 204 slots are required to be filled. Each franchise can have upto 25 players in their squad, of which not more than eight can be from overseas.

Marquee Sets

Since this is the mega-auction, quite a few of the players on sale are fairly big brands themselves, to say the least in some cases. For example, Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their first title last year as their captain but he hasn't been retained. That means the captain of the reigning champions is on the block. Fair to say, it is a big deal.

These big-name players have been divided into two Marquee Sets of six each. Seven of the 12 players in these sets are Indians. Set 1 consists of Jos Buttler, Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Liam Livingstone, and David Miller are in Set 2. All of them have their base prices set at Rs. 2 crore. These players will be auctioned in the first one and a half hours today.

Return of the RTM rule, but with a twist

The Right To Match (RTM) card makes a comeback in this auction, having been seen last in the auction for the 2018 season. For the uninitiated, the card can be used by teams to bring back the players they couldn't retain. If, for example, RCB successfully bid for a player who used to play for CSK last season, the latter can avail of the RTM card, allowing them to take the player back for the price at which RCB have bought him at the auction. This year, though, there is a tweak which wasn't there originally. Continuing with our example, RCB can raise their winning bid if they still want the player and in that case, CSK will have to win the ensuing bidding war with them.

Remember, though, that this card is not available to all teams. Sides were allowed to retain a maximum of six players before this auction and those who have done that cannot use the RTM card today and tomorrow. Specifically, KKR and RR cannot use the option as they have already retained their full quota of six players.

Details of the available purses

Each franchise started off with a total purse of ₹120 crore for the auction, a 20 per cent increase from last year. However, teams have already spent parts of this total purse to varying degrees while retaining players. Punjab Kings go into the auction with the highest purse - a whopping ₹110.5 crore, having retained only two uncapped players in Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. RR have the lowest purse of ₹41 crore. One has to remember that PBKS have the fattest purse by a fair distance and second-placed RCB's ₹83 crore is closer to par for course this year. Anyhow, here is the full list of franchises and their available purses:

Punjab Kings - ₹110.5 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - ₹83 crore

Delhi Capitals - ₹73 crore

Gujarat Titans - ₹69 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - ₹69 crore

Chennai Super Kings - ₹55 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹51 crore

Mumbai Indians - ₹45 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹45 crore

Rajasthan Royals - ₹41 crore

The venue and timings

Jeddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia after the capital Riyadh, is the host city for the auction this year, making it the first time anything related to the IPL has been held in the country and just the second time it has been held outside India. The venue for the auction itself is the Abadi Al Johar Arena. Named after an iconic Saudi singer, the venue has hosted a number of musical concerts since it was inaugurated in July this year. Constructed in just 79 days, the arena has a capacity of 5,000 seats and more than 10,000 standing audience. The auction starts at 3.30pm IST, 12pm local time.

The big draws

The players in the Marquee Set go under the gavel straightaway today. It means that if any records are to be broken, it will happen before around 5.30pm IST today. Among the names that one can see in that list of 12, the standouts are Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. However, it is also strange that these two players have been built as the ones to watch out for in this auction across the board considering they don't have the T20 numbers to match the likes of Jos Buttler or David Miller with the bat. Hence we could see a surprise and it might even be the case that the aforementioned overseas players could go for big bucks. One has to also keep in mind Yuzvendra Chahal, who keeps producing wickets metronomically and yet was released by RR, and by RCB before that.