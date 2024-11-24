IPL Mega Auction 2025 LIVE: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among big stars in line for huge payday
IPL Mega Auction 2025 LIVE: Dust off your calculators, and your paddles while loosening your purse string if you are a team owner, prepare your team sheets and make sure the pen you are about to use has ink in it because the epic mega-auction of players ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here. There are plotlines in this auction, sub-plots, more plots within the sub-plots and plots even in places you thought were devoid of any drama....Read More
First of all, the basics. A total of 574 players will be sold today and tomorrow. Out of these, 48 are capped Indians while 193 are overseas capped players. The number of players who had initially registered for the auction was 1574 and about 1000 players were cut out from the final list. A total of 366 players are Indian while 208 are from overseas. Only three players from associate nations have been named in the final list and this, interestingly, includes Unmukt Chand, a name some, or many, Indian fans would be familiar with. The 10 franchises retained 46 players in total prior to the auction. This means that, effectively, only 204 slots are required to be filled. Each franchise can have upto 25 players in their squad, of which not more than eight can be from overseas.
Marquee Sets
Since this is the mega-auction, quite a few of the players on sale are fairly big brands themselves, to say the least in some cases. For example, Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their first title last year as their captain but he hasn't been retained. That means the captain of the reigning champions is on the block. Fair to say, it is a big deal.
These big-name players have been divided into two Marquee Sets of six each. Seven of the 12 players in these sets are Indians. Set 1 consists of Jos Buttler, Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc. KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Liam Livingstone, and David Miller are in Set 2. All of them have their base prices set at Rs. 2 crore. These players will be auctioned in the first one and a half hours today.
Return of the RTM rule, but with a twist
The Right To Match (RTM) card makes a comeback in this auction, having been seen last in the auction for the 2018 season. For the uninitiated, the card can be used by teams to bring back the players they couldn't retain. If, for example, RCB successfully bid for a player who used to play for CSK last season, the latter can avail of the RTM card, allowing them to take the player back for the price at which RCB have bought him at the auction. This year, though, there is a tweak which wasn't there originally. Continuing with our example, RCB can raise their winning bid if they still want the player and in that case, CSK will have to win the ensuing bidding war with them.
Remember, though, that this card is not available to all teams. Sides were allowed to retain a maximum of six players before this auction and those who have done that cannot use the RTM card today and tomorrow. Specifically, KKR and RR cannot use the option as they have already retained their full quota of six players.
Details of the available purses
Each franchise started off with a total purse of ₹120 crore for the auction, a 20 per cent increase from last year. However, teams have already spent parts of this total purse to varying degrees while retaining players. Punjab Kings go into the auction with the highest purse - a whopping ₹110.5 crore, having retained only two uncapped players in Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. RR have the lowest purse of ₹41 crore. One has to remember that PBKS have the fattest purse by a fair distance and second-placed RCB's ₹83 crore is closer to par for course this year. Anyhow, here is the full list of franchises and their available purses:
Punjab Kings - ₹110.5 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - ₹83 crore
Delhi Capitals - ₹73 crore
Gujarat Titans - ₹69 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - ₹69 crore
Chennai Super Kings - ₹55 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹51 crore
Mumbai Indians - ₹45 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹45 crore
Rajasthan Royals - ₹41 crore
The venue and timings
Jeddah, the second largest city in Saudi Arabia after the capital Riyadh, is the host city for the auction this year, making it the first time anything related to the IPL has been held in the country and just the second time it has been held outside India. The venue for the auction itself is the Abadi Al Johar Arena. Named after an iconic Saudi singer, the venue has hosted a number of musical concerts since it was inaugurated in July this year. Constructed in just 79 days, the arena has a capacity of 5,000 seats and more than 10,000 standing audience. The auction starts at 3.30pm IST, 12pm local time.
The big draws
The players in the Marquee Set go under the gavel straightaway today. It means that if any records are to be broken, it will happen before around 5.30pm IST today. Among the names that one can see in that list of 12, the standouts are Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. However, it is also strange that these two players have been built as the ones to watch out for in this auction across the board considering they don't have the T20 numbers to match the likes of Jos Buttler or David Miller with the bat. Hence we could see a surprise and it might even be the case that the aforementioned overseas players could go for big bucks. One has to also keep in mind Yuzvendra Chahal, who keeps producing wickets metronomically and yet was released by RR, and by RCB before that.
Mumbai Indians
5 players retained:
Jasprit Bumrah: INR18 crore
Suryakumar Yadav: INR 16.35 crore
Hardik Pandya: INR16.35 crore
Rohit Sharma: INR 16.30 crore
Tilak Varma: INR 8 crore
Purse remaining: INR 55 crore (out of INR 120 crore)
RTM options at auction: 1
Players eligible for RTM: One uncapped player
Full list of players not retained: Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka
Chennai Super Kings
5 players retained:
Ruturaj Gaikwad: INR 18 crore
Matheesha Pathirana: INR 13 crore
Shivam Dube: INR 12 crore
Ravindra Jadeja: INR 18 crore
MS Dhoni: INR 4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 55 crore
RTM options at auction: One player
Full list of players not retained: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway
Royal Challengers Bangalore
3 players retained:
Virat Kohli: INR 21 crore
Rajat Patidar: INR 11 crore
Yash Dayal: INR 5 crore
Purse remaining: INR 83 crore
RTM options at auction: Three players
Full list of players not retained: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan
Delhi Capitals
4 players retained:
Axar Patel: INR 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav: INR 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs: INR 10 crore
Abhishek Porel: INR 4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 73 crore
RTM options at auction: Two players
Full list of players not retained: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh.
Kolkata Knight Riders
6 players retained:
Rinku Singh: INR 13 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy: INR 12 crore
Sunil Narine: INR 12 crore
Andre Russell: INR 12 crore
Harshit Rana: INR 4 crore
Ramandeep Singh: INR 4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 51 crore
RTM options at auction: None
Full list of players not retained: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Lucknow Super Giants
5 players retained:
Nicholas Pooran: INR 21 crore
Ravi Bishnoi: INR 11 crore
Mayank Yadav: INR 11 crore
Mohsin Khan: INR 4 crore
Ayush Badoni: INR 4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 69 crore
RTM options at auctions: One player
Full list of players not retained: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Shivam Mavi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 players retained:
Pat Cummins: INR 18 crore
Abhishek Sharma: INR 14 crore
Nitiesh Reddy: INR 6 crore
Heinrich Klaasen: INR 23 crore
Travis Head: INR 14 crore
Purse remaining: INR 45 crore
RTM options at auction: One uncapped player
Full list of players not retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Wanindu Hasaranga.
Gujarat Titans
5 players retained:
Rashid Khan: ?18 crore
Shubman Gill: ?16.5 crore
Sai Sudharsan: ?8.5 crore
Rahul Tewatia: ?4 crore
Shahrukh Khan: ?4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 69 crore
RTM options at auction: One player
Full list of players not retained: David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Mohammed Shami, Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra.
Punjab Kings
2 players retained:
Shashank Singh: INR 5.5 crore
Prabhsimran Singh: INR 4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 110.5 crore
RTM options at auction: Four players
Full list of players not retained: Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Rajasthan Royals
6 players retained:
Sanju Samson: INR 18 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal: INR 18 crore
Riyan Parag: INR 14 crore
Dhruv Jurel: INR 14 crore
Shimron Hetmyer: INR 11 crore
Sandeep Sharma: INR 4 crore
Purse remaining: INR 41 crore
RTM options at auction: None
Full list of players not retained: Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Prasidh Krishna, Adam Zampa.
IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: HELLO AND WELCOME TO THE MEGA-AUCTION!
IPL Auction LIVE: Take your seats and dust off your paddles; make sure the person tasked with raising it has a fast arm but not a trigger-happy one. It is the IPL Auction! Moreover, it is a mega-auction this year!
Over the next two days, players will be showered with amounts so huge that they could buy you your favourite sports car or, in the case of the bigger bids, a decent 2bhk flat in Mumbai. Many people who don't deserve too many riches end up fattening their pockets through this sport, but the players are its lifeblood. It is good to see them being showered with the moolah for once.
There are lots of eyes on records and what not but at the end of the day, the best result of this auction would be to see a relatively unknown player suddenly earn the kind of money they probably never dared to dream of, which gives them the chance to focus solely on the sport they love to play. Let's hope we get to see a lot of that. Stay tuned for more updates!
