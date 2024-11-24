At IPL Auction 2025, Kavya Maran and Nita Ambani bring boss lady glam in navy suits; Preity Zinta is pretty in phulkari

Kavya Maran and Nita Ambani were almost twinning at the 2025 IPL Auction on November 24, Sunday. Kavya, who owns the team Sunrisers Hyderabad, wore a simple navy blue suit for the big day while Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani wore the same colour but in tweed. Kavya Maran, Nita Ambani and Preity Zinta were all present for the IPL auction.

Actor and Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta also turned up in a beautiful white suit with a phulkari dupatta. (Also read: Preity Zinta ends her digital detox with new video, reaches Saudi Arabia for IPL auction. Watch)

Fans of Kavya Maran flooded Twitter with her pictures, with many saying that they are watching the auction live just for her. “More than auction I'm excited to See Kavya Maran,” wrote a fan. “Hayyee #KavyaMaran Sare players dedo yaar (give her all the players),” commented another. “Haye Aj ka dil na tootay bus ❤️❤️❤️ kavya Maran looks all ready for #IPLAuction,” wrote another.

Nita Ambani was also spotted praying next to her son Akaash Ambani as they bid for crucial players.

Preity Zinta also got a lot of love for her look. “Preity Zinta Undisputed goat 🐐 of Beauty,” read a tweet. “Finally. Preity Zinta at IPL Auctions for Punjab Kings,” wrote another.

Preity in Jeddah

Recently, taking to Instagram, Preity shared a video showcasing the scenic location in Jeddah. In the caption, she expressed her excitement about the auction and also invited recommendations for their potential auction strategy.

"Done with my digital detox ! Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the IPL Auction. Watch this space for some amazing new announcements folks. Till then all recommendations for our new team are welcome. Bring it on #Ting #IPLAuction2025 #Saddasquad @punjabkingsipl," she wrote.

About the IPL Auction

A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. These players will go under the hammer from November 24-25 in Jeddah. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

The highest reserve price is set at INR 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this bracket. The largest segment comprises players with a base price of INR 30 lakh, totalling 320.